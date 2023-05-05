The Aaron Rodgers saga took many turns this offseason, and one twist came from an ESPN report suggesting Rodgers had a “wish list” before accepting the trade to the New York Jets. His new coach isn’t a fan of that “silly narrative,” though.

In March, ESPN’s Dianna Russini reported a list of players Rodgers apparently wanted with him in New York. Among them were Randall Cobb and Allen Lazard, who both wound up on the Jets with Rodgers. Rodgers dismissed that report on The Pat McAfee Show, and Robert Saleh made it clear it’s not unique for someone to want to be around people they know at a new place in the league.

“I can try to say this as respectfully as I can — I’m not attacking anyone. It’s just I do think it’s a silly narrative, with regards to a ‘wish list,’” Saleh said this week. “And I say that because there’s 32 teams in the NFL, and it’s common practice for when there’s changes, when you have a new coaching staff, when you have people coming in, that you surround those people with people they’re familiar with.”

Robert Saleh: ‘I had a wish list’

The idea of a “wish list” is nothing new, Saleh said. He pointed to himself as an example when he brought in some people he worked with during his time as San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator.

Then, he brought up someone else who took familiar faces with him to his next stop: the GOAT.

“I had a wish list – Solomon Thomas, Marcel Harris, D.J. Reed, Kwon Alexander, guys who I’ve worked with who are very familiar with our messaging, very familiar with our scheme and can come in and play,” Saleh said. “Shoot, Tom Brady goes to Tampa and he gets Gronkowski and Antonio Brown. So it is very common for new faces to want old faces, to be able to come in and help accelerate the installation of a program.”

Saleh disagreed with the idea that Rodgers is the only one who wanted to work with some former teammates again. Remember, his former offensive coordinator — Nathaniel Hackett — is also with the Jets now. That’s why there were multiple factors in play with those additions.

“Everything is being pinned on the quarterback. It’s not just him,” Saleh said. “Hackett has something to say about it. He loves Lazard, loves Randall. He took Billy Turner with him to Denver, wanted him here in [New York]. Of course, you’re going to surround a coach with people he feels will be able to plant the flag.

“So that whole narrative of whatever people are trying to put on the quarterback, I think it’s tired. But it’s common practice in the NFL.”