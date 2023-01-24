Sauce Gardner Names the First Ever All-Sauce Team, Picking the ‘Sauciest Names in College Football’

Most college football players want to find themselves on All-Conference or All-American teams when the football season ends. But New York Jets rookie cornerback Sauce Gardner has created his own team that does not reward play on the field, but rewards the sauciest names in college football.

Gardner has already worked in tandem with Buffalo Wild Wings, announcing the release ‘Sauce Sauce’ in September, a sauce named after him that was available for purchase for a limited time. But the duo took it to another level on Tuesday, as Garner and B Dubs announced the first ever All-Sauce team comprising of the sauciest names in college football.

The criteria seems simple, be a college football player with a name that’s related to wings or sauce, as Garner listed 8 football student-athletes that are now signing NIL deals with Buffalo Wild Wings for having the sauciest names in the game.

I teamed up with @bwwings to create the first ever All-Sauce Team, signing 8 NIL deals with the Sauciest names in college football. Check it out #sponsor @Mr_Mike_Jones pic.twitter.com/dFn4O6V9fT — SAUCE (@iamSauceGardner) January 24, 2023

2023 Buffalo Wild Wings All-Sauce Team

Let’s meet the members of the All-Sauce team, starting with two players representing the lemon pepper. Michigan State long snapper Hank Pepper and Southwest Minnesota State wide receiver Albert Lemon made the cut for their likeness to an all-time classic wing flavor. Pepper is a two-year starter for the Spartans, while Lemon is fresh off of a six-catch, 58-yard season where he also scored a touchdown.

Former South Carolina EDGE Hot Rod Fitten and LSU defensive back Major Burns may have names that don’t directly represent a wing sauce, but it will definitely be hard to not think about spicy chicken wings when you hear their name now. Fitten will have to make room on his trophy case, and can now put his All-Sauce Team honor next to his three SEC Fall Academic Honor Roll awards on his trophy case.

The next member of the All-Sauce Team truly embodies the award, and it’s hard to debate that any name is saucier than Iowa State offensive lineman Dodge Sauser.

Rounding out the list is Buffalo wide receiver Boobie Curry and Edward Waters running back Gregory Mango, a duo of names that would make any fan hungry after watching them make some plays on Saturdays. And finally, last but not least on the team is Florida wide receiver Thai Chiaokhiao-Bowman, a name that not only is a mouthful to say, but may make you want a mouthful of Thai curry flavored wings from your local Buffalo Wild Wings.