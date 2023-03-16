New York Jets Fans Are Burning Their Vaccine Cards in Honor of Aaron Rodgers

Some Jets fans are so excited about Aaron Rodgers heading to NYC that they’re burning their Covid proof-of-vaccination cards.

You know those cards. They’re beige, with handwritten scribbles of dates and batch numbers. For many months, you needed them to get into school, work, a football game. So you stashed them in your wallet, just in case.

We’re not saying all Jets fans were doing this after Aaron Rodgers finally said he wanted to play for their favorite team. But enough of them did so and filmed the moment for social media to welcome the most infamous anti-vaxxer quarterback in the NFL. Remember, he was immunized, not vaccinated.

One fan tweeted a video, captioning it: “We really got Aaron Fxxking Rodgers. It’s only right that I make a sacrifice to my new king.”

We really got Aaron Fucking Rodgers.



It’s only right that I make a sacrifice to my new king. pic.twitter.com/4BkXKEOXpF — Blake (@BlakeyLocks) March 15, 2023

Still another fan did so, writing “Hell yeah. Burning your vax card is the only way to reverse Joe Namath’s deal with the devil. Sacrifice for Rodger’s success.” Who cares that you really don’t need proof of vaccine cards anymore. It made for a spectacular social media moment.

Hell yeah. Burning your vax card is the only way to reverse Joe Namath’s deal with the devil. Sacrifice for Rodger’s success. https://t.co/j7uw6AKNLF pic.twitter.com/ZTL7Nqrpsv — Billy (@Billyhottakes) March 15, 2023

Like we said, Aaron Rodgers was an anti-vaxxer, at least when it came to Covid. His stance definitely caused a stir in 2021. Reporters in Green Bay asked him if he’d received the shot and he said yes. Or, at least he led them to believe he’d done so. As it turned out, he’d received a holistic form of immunization. Rodgers caught Covid later in the season.

He explained why he misrepresented his vax stance to the media during an appearance on the Joe Rogan podcast. It was all about semantics.

“I’d been ready the entire time for this question and had thought about how I wanted to answer it. And I had come to the conclusion I’m gonna say, ‘I’ve been immunized.’ And if there’s a follow-up, then talk about my process,” said Rodgers.

The quarterback, at the time, said he was allergic to an ingredient in both the Moderna and Pfizer shots. And he said he didn’t trust the Johnson & Johnson jab.

This is where the irony becomes so delicious. Who owns the Jets? Woody Johnson and brother Christopher Johnson bought the team in 2000. They are the super-rich heirs to the Johnson & Johnson pharmaceutical fortune. So Aaron Rodgers may soon be earning his millions, indirectly, because of Big Pharma.

And we wonder if he’ll ever change his mind about his theory that Big Pharma was trying to destroy his reputation when he came out against the vaccine. Woody Johnson was part of the Jets contingent who flew to Rodgers Malibu home earlier this month to sell him on the team. Maybe Aaron Rodgers didn’t do all his research.