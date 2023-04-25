Everyone’s talking about what the presence of Aaron Rodgers means for the New York Jets when it comes to winning games in the AFC and positioning for the Super Bowl.

But Jets GM Joe Douglas pointed out another positive. Maybe Aaron Rodgers can help revive the sagging career of quarterback Zach Wilson, who was the second overall selection of the 2021 NFL Draft. Because Wilson struggled when Robert Saleh tossed him the keys to the offense, the Jets needed to sign a mature free agent. They got that in 39-year-old Rodgers.

Douglas met with the media Tuesday to talk about the Jets draft. It’s only two days away. But a ton of the questions were about Aaron Rodgers, who the Packers selected way back in 2005. The GM made the Rodgers trade a positive for Wilson.

“I feel like this is going to be a great thing for Zach,” Douglas said. “And I spoke to you guys (reporters) at the combine and Zach’s ceiling is unlimited.

“No one works harder, no one loves ball more than Zach Wilson. And him having the opportunity to really shadow and be with a first-ballot, Hall of Fame quarterback every day, every hour he’s in the building, that’s a great opportunity and a great experience.”

With Wilson at quarterback, the Jets were 3-10. They fielded a terrific defense and had some talented young skill players. But the offense never meshed. Saleh benched Wilson, then Jets management went shopping for a big-name veteran. Aaron Rodgers, almost like a five-star recruit, committed to play for the Jets in mid-March. But it took five weeks to get the deal done.

ESPN reported the details of the trade. Green Bay and the Jets swapped first-round slots. The Packers now will select 13th, the Jets at No. 15. The Jets also sent Green Bay second-round and sixth-round selections. The rest of the trade is contingent on how much Aaron Rodgers plays. There’s a conditional second-rounder for next season. However, if Rodgers is in on 65 percent of the snaps this fall, the pick morphs into a first-rounder.

An old Wilson quote started circulating after the Rodgers trade became public. He actually said this on Jan. 9. The season had ended and all this trade talk was an annoying buzz.

When asked what he thought about a QB trade, Smith quipped “I’m going to make that dude’s life hell in practice every day.”

Now we know Aaron Rodgers will be a mentor. Or, at least the GM thinks he will.