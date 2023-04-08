New York Jets GM Makes Definitive Declaration on Aaron Rodgers

When it comes to Aaron Rodgers joining the New York Jets, it’s a matter of “when” not “if.” At least that’s the story general manager Joe Douglas sent out to fans at a recent event. Not to get everyone’s hopes up or anything.

During an event, former NFL quarterback and current analyst Boomer Esiason put Douglas on the spot regarding the major move. He asked the GM when Rodgers would join the Jets.

“He’s gonna be here,” Douglas answered emphatically. Jets fans in attendance obviously loved hearing that response.

Talk about getting an entire fanbase amped up. And while Douglas’ words were certainly worth celebrating, there still has to be some nervous energy regarding the situation.

The Jets and Green Bay Packers still haven’t come to an agreement that would send Rodgers to New York. The quarterback said that he fully intends to play for the Jets next season, but negotiations have been held up.

Because it’s taken so long, there’s undoubtedly some reservations about whether or not the Jets will be able to make the move for Rodgers happen. After all … we are talking about the Jets.

New York believes it has all the pieces in place to become a strong playoff contender if it adds Rodgers under center. If the Jets aren’t able to make it happen, those celebratory cheers for Douglas will quickly turn into boos.

Good News on the Aaron Rodgers to Jets Front

You can’t guarantee anything in the NFL until it happens. But, if you’re a Jets fan looking for a positive update regarding the Rodgers situation, ESPN‘s Jeremy Fowler recently provided it.

He says the deal is essentially imminent.

“A lot of this deal, I’m told, remains pretty much done,” said Fowler. “They’re close, just they have some of those draft compensation considerations that they have to shake out. Most people I talked to around the league believe closer to the draft, maybe even on day one, when teams are getting on the clock pretty soon that this will shake out.

“But I’m told the Jets have been planning with their draft prep to have their No. 13 overall pick. That’s not a major consideration to have to give up to the Packers in a trade.”

Because Rodgers basically wanted out of Green Bay, the Jets held the upper hand. The Packers haven’t wanted to trade the quarterback with some sort of substantial return, though, holding up the transaction.

If Fowler’s report is accurate, the Rodgers drama should be over in time for the NFL Draft.