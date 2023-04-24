New York Jets, Green Bay Packers Officially Agree To Aaron Rodgers Trade

Aaron Rodgers is finally a New York Jet. 40 days after expressing his desire to continue his NFL career with “Gang Green,” the franchise has officially come to terms with the Green Bay Packers to acquire the 39-year-old quarterback, per Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Full details of the trade, via Schefter:

New York: Aaron Rodgers, picks No. 15 and 170 (fifth-round) in 2023 NFL Draft

Green Bay: Picks No. 13, 42 (second-round) and 207 (sixth-round) in 2023 NFL Draft + conditional 2024 second-round pick that becomes a first if Rodgers plays 65 percent of the plays

Rodgers’ future with Green Bay had largely been uncertain since the summer of 2021, when he first vented his frustrations with the front office. He returned to the organization ahead of that season and again in 2022 after agreeing to a three-year contract extension worth $150.8 million. Rodgers will sign a revised contract with Green Bay before the trade is submitted to the league office in “a day or two,” according to NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero.

The two teams talked for weeks after Rodgers came public with his desire to play for the Jets during the first week of free agency. Trade discussions broke down initially, but picked back up late last week.

The trade is reminiscent to the one the Jets made back in 2008, when the team traded for Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre. New York is banking on the Rodgers experiment being a bit more successful than that of Favre, who led the Jets to a 9-7 record before signing with the Minnesota Vikings the following year.

Jets Banking on Resurgence from Aaron Rodgers

Rodgers had a down year in 2022 coming off back-to-back MVP campaigns, throwing for 3,695 yards with 26 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. His 39.4 QBR was the lowest mark of his career. General manager Joe Douglas and head coach Robert Saleh are nonetheless taking a big swing on Rodgers, who will replace 2021 first-round pick Zach Wilson after two disappointing seasons.

Rodgers will reportedly change numbers, opting not to wear Joe Namath’s No. 12 despite receiving his blessing. He’ll instead wear No. 8, which he wore during his collegiate days at Cal. The Jets are expected to become prime-time darlings when the NFL schedule is released next month for this upcoming season. Schefter noted that New York could take part in up to six prime-time games. The Jets have not played on NBC‘s “Sunday Night Football” since 2012.

Aaron Rodgers’ Tenure with Green Bay Packers Comes to an End

The Packers, meanwhile, will have a different man under center for the first time in 15 years, when the organization handed the reins from Favre to Rodgers. Rodgers guided the Packers to 11 playoff appearances and a Super Bowl championship in 2011. The four-time NFL MVP leaves Green Bay as the Packers’ franchise leader in touchdown passes (475), completion percentage (65.3) and passer rating (103.6) and ranks second behind only Favre in passing yards (59,055) and completions (5,001), per ESPN.

The Packers will move forward with 2020 first-round pick Jordan Love, Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst said Monday.

“Aaron is obviously up there in age,” Gutekunst said, via Rob Demovsky of ESPN. “I think he’s got some really good football left in him. As we got through the offseason, this made sense… Having [Love] sit for another year would’ve really delayed [his development].”

Love, the former Utah State standout, has completed 50-of-83 passes for 606 yards with three touchdowns and three interceptions in limited playing time the last two seasons.