Flipped picks in Aaron Rodgers trade worked out well for New York Jets

Aaron Rodgers’ trade from the Green Bay Packers to the New York Jets was one of the biggest blockbuster trades in recent NFL offseason history. The trade involved various draft picks, including the Jets exchanging their No. 13 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft for Green Bay’s No. 15 overall pick.

Many analysts made a big deal out of the two team’s flipping picks, citing it as one of the most important details of the trade. But Jets head coach Robert Saleh recently revealed that it had very little impact on New York’s first-round selection.

“The difference between 13 and 15 in the way everything shook out made no difference to us,” Saleh said.

The Jets selected Iowa State defensive end Will McDonald with their No. 15 overall pick, a player that New York apparently had an eye on whether they were picking at No. 13 or No. 15.

Many projected that the Jets would select an offensive tackle with their first round draft pick, addressing an area of need and setting themselves up to better protect their new franchise quarterback in Rogers. Prior to the draft many believed the Jets would select to Georgia offensive tackle Broderick Jones, who the Pittsburgh Steelers selected No. 14 overall through a trade right before the Jets were on the clock.

But Saleh made it clear that McDonald was their guy from the get-go, and it will be interesting to see what impact he’ll have in his rookie year on a defense that was already dominant last season.

More on New York’s First Round Pick

Will McDonald was the third edge rusher selected in the 2023 NFL Draft in a class that was loaded with talent at the position. A three-star recruit out of North high school in Waukesha, Wisconsin, McDonald ranked No. 791 overall and No. 65 at the EDGE position in the 2018 recruiting class according to On3’s Industry Ranking, a weighted average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies.

The 6-foot-4, 239-pounder spent five seasons with the Cyclones, putting his talents on full display in the 2020 and 2021 seasons. McDonald tied the FBS lead with 10.5 sacks in 2020 along with 13.5 tackles for loss, then topped it with 11.5 sacks and five forced fumbles the following season.

He wreaked havoc on many Big 12 offenses, and the Jets are hoping he can do the same to their AFC East competition.