New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh sends strong message to star following deleted tweet

While he had an incredible college career, former Louisville star Mekhi Becton simply cannot stay healthy. The pressure is clearly on this season for the former first round pick, and he knows it. A situation seems to be brewing over his position between him and his head coach Robert Saleh. In a since-deleted tweet, Becton wrote on Saturday morning, “I. Am. A. Left. Tackle!”

Saleh had a blunt response on Saturday when asked about it. “Go earn the left tackle.” Rich Cimini of ESPN NFL Nation for the New York Jets recently reported why Becton has that preference. He wanted to move to the left side because the right tackle position puts additional stress on his right knee. His right knee has been surgically repaired twice in the past two seasons. Left tackle is also his natural position.

A recent picture that Becton posted to social media was impressive. The gifted tackle looked slender and in some of the best shape that we’ve seen from him the past few years. Becton has lost 50 pounds this offseason, according to Billy Riccette of New York Jets wire.

He’s going to need to put himself in as good of a position as possible to succeed this year. After missing the past two seasons due to devastating knee injuries (avulsion fracture right knee and MCL injury right knee), staying healthy and on the field is paramount for his future with the Jets franchise.

Mekhi Becton is oozing with potential, he just needs to finally realize it

Becton’s rare blend of size, speed, and athleticism made him an attractive selection for the Jets franchise coming out of college. Now, he’s just going to need to prove that he was worth such a high draft pick. The pressure is on this year, and he knows it. He’s certainly been training like it.

In his final season at Louisville, Becton was named to the first-team All-ACC. Afterwards, the Jets drafted him in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft, eleventh overall. In 2020, he started 13 games for the franchise. He’s got tremendous potential in the NFL and the opportunity to cash in on a new contract. Becton recently had his fifth-year option declined by the Jets.

Coming out of Highland Springs (Highland Springs, Va.) in the 2017 cycle, Becton was rated as a four-star prospect and the No. 318 overall prospect in the country, according to the On3 Industry Rankings. As a freshman with the Louisville Cardinals, he tipped the scales at 6-foot-7, 350-pounds.

