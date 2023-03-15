New York Jets Immediately React To Aaron Rodgers Relaying Intentions on Pat McAfee Show

Yes, the New York Jets were watching as Aaron Rodgers said he wanted to be their next quarterback.

And the Jets didn’t say it in words. They leaned into a meme and celebrated on Twitter. The social media team posted a meme of Leonardo DiCaprio (photo-shopped) wearing a Jets hat. And with beer and cig in hand, he’s pointing to the television.

The Rodgers news didn’t come via TV, but on digital. Details. Rodgers announced the huge NFL news in his non-announcement announcement interview with Pat McAfee Wednesday afternoon.

“My attention was to play and to play for the New York Jets,” he said.

Aaron Rodgers Said He Decided on the Jets Last Friday

However, Aaron Rodgers to the Jets isn’t official. Although he said he made the decision this past Friday, it all hinges on whether the Packers and Jets pull off a trade. By early Wednesday afternoon, that had yet to happen.

Rodgers kicked off his appearance on the Pat McAfee Show by talking about his late February isolation retreat to the Oregon wilderness. He said going into the retreat he was about 90 percent retired. As soon as he came back to the bright lights of modern technology, Rodgers said something had changed with Green Bay. He believed the Packers were shopping him around.

And now, the Jets and Packers are officially talking trade. Rodgers still has two years remaining on his contract. He’s due for almost $60 million. The 39-year-old said he’s not making any demands. It’s all between the two teams. Obviously, the Packers don’t want to give away Rodgers.

“I haven’t been holding anything up at this point,” Rodgers said. “It’s been the compensation that the Packers are trying to get for me.”

The quarterback spent four hours at his Malibu home last week with Jets big wigs including the team owner, general manager and head coach.

Aaron Rodgers called leaving the Packers a “bittersweet” decision. Green Bay drafted him in the first round of the 2005 draft. He’s lived there ever since then.

He told Packers fans: “I am as sad as some of you are. Hopefully, we’ll meet again.”

Now, it’s on to the Jets and embracing NYC.