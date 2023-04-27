When Aaron Rodgers was traded from the Green Bay Packers to the New York Jets, one of the first questions answered was his naming. Wearing No. 12 for his entire NFL career, Joe Namath gave his stamp of approval to bring it out of retirement in New York.

Rodgers decided against the idea though, choosing to rock with the No. 8 he wore in college as a Cal player. For the first time as a professional, there would be a jersey and number swap for the future Hall of Famer. Namath appreciate the move a ton and even said his opinion of Rodgers grew even more.

“That was warm, that touched my heart a bit, that shows something about the man,” Namath said. “He has a way about him, a lot of respect for the past. I was humbly grateful, you know what I mean? It felt good. It made me like [Rodgers] even more.

“First time I met him I liked him, and I’ll tell you what, I’ve not seen anybody play better than him the times over the last 10, 15 years I’ve been watching.”

Joe Namath wants to see New York win with Aaron Rodgers

Namath explained why he was so willing to let Rodgers wear No. 12 even though it’s one of the five numbers the Jets have retired. He said seeing the franchise win a Super Bowl is more important than his number being worn. There is a belief Rodgers can deliver in New York.

“Because I want to see the Jets win,” Namath said. “I’d love to see ’em win a championship. We’ve had a strong following for a long time, and I want not only the players to get the championship for themselves, but for the fans.

“I honest to God feel like the fans have been loyal, and we deserve being, I guess, awarded a championship. But we’ve gotta earn it. It’s because of the fans and the way they’ve followed the team over the years. There were some down years, we had some decent years.”

Namath was the last New York Jets quarterback to win a Super Bowl. In fact, he is the only quarterback to hoist the Lombardi Trophy in franchise history. Since 1968, the Jets have been hoping to get back to the promised land and have fallen short each time.

Acquiring someone like Rodgers is a big step forward toward winning a championship. Work is still there to be done but having an elite quarterback is a pretty good first step.