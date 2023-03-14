New York Jets Latest Free Agent Move is Huge Breadcrumb on Aaron Rodgers Leanings

Green Bay Packers wideout Allen Lazard is one of the top free agent wideouts in this year’s class after posting terrific numbers in a contract season as Aaron Rodgers‘ top target in 2022. Now, NFL insider Adam Schefter is saying it’s possible that Lazard and Rodgers link back up. But just not in Green Bay.

He reported to Twitter on Tuesday morning that then two sides are trying to work out a deal. Check out the latest from Schefter right here:

“Jets are actively working to reach an agreement with Packers’ free-agent WR Allen Lazard, per league sources. There is another team involved, and no final decision, but the Jets are trying to reunite Lazard and OC Nathaniel Hackett.”

Of course, with the rumors surrounding a possible Aaron Rodgers move to the Jets, Lazard could be staying with his quarterback. And, as Schefter noted, he’d be reuniting with the OC that helped earn Rodgers two straight MVPs.

Lazard coming off a career year

The move would come following a career year for the mammoth-framed wideout. Lazard entered last season as Green Bay’s No. 1 option on among the receiving corps and started in all 15 games that he played, putting up totals of 788 yards on 60 catches and 100 targets. All of which lead the team in 2022. Prior to this past fall, Lazard had never eclipsed 500 yards in a season. However, he was always a solid deep threat for Aaron Rodgers because of his big frame and ability to make plays at the catch point.

Allen Lazard was initially undrafted after spending four years at Iowa State in college and first caught on a practice squad with the Jaguars. However, he appeared in zero games in Jacksonville. Then eventually wound up with the Packers, where he’s spent the last five years.

Now, it looks like he’ll finally be catching passes in a city outside of Green Bay. Per Schefty, the Jets and a mystery team are both in the mix.