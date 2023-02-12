The Aaron Rodgers sweepstakes seem to have begun as the New York Jets are inquiring about his availability with the Green Bay Packers. Now, nothing is set in stone, but this does show that the Jets are interested. The organization clearly had issues at QB this season.

With Zach Wilson losing the entire locker room, the Jets have to look elsewhere. And Aaron Rodgers looks good to them. Then again, a lot of teams would like to have him on their team. This is a step in the right direction for New York, though.

Jeremy Fowler with ESPN broke the news. This was something that many believed would happen eventually. On the day of the Super Bowl, we have the first mumble of contact between the two parties.

The New York #Jets have inquired about Aaron Rodgers’ availability with the Green Bay #Packers, per sources. A move that was expected as New York explores veteran options. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) February 12, 2023

For Aaron Rodgers, the writing seems to be on the wall. The Packers and their franchise quarterback have clearly not gotten along all the time in the last couple of years. For Rodgers, he sees greener pastures elsewhere.

There is also the fact that Nathaniel Hackett is the offensive coordinator for the Jets. Rodgers had a great time playing for him when he was with the Packers.

If the Jets manage to land Aaron Rodgers, it would dispel what some executives had to say just the other day about likely landing spots for the talented veteran.

Could Aaron Rodgers Be a Jet?

Seeing another beloved Green Bay quarterback in a Jets uniform might break my soul. But it might make the most sense now that the season is over and the landscape has played out this way. He’s unhappy, the team needs to refocus on younger talent, the Jets need a new passer… it’s a whole thing.

However, the Jets were not listed by some anonymous executives the other day.

One front office exec said that Tennessee would be a good fit. Imagine Rodgers in Music City, that’d be something to see. Then, there was another spot that would get a lot of folks excited, Las Vegas.

Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams might find themselves together again. The Jets have put out their feelers already. Let’s see if we hear any more scuttle in the coming days about where Rodgers is playing next season.