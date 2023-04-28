While he might be 10 or 20 pounds lighter than desired, the New York Jets first round draft pick Will McDonald IV has freaky athleticism. And with a video the Jets tweeted after selecting McDonald with the No. 15 overall pick, it’s easy to see why they’re betting on his traits to translate to the NFL.

At 6-foot-4 and around 240 pounds, McDonald will likely seek to add a bit of heft to his frame. And the hope will be that he can pack quite a punch as a 250-plus pound edge rusher who can jump over cars.

Yes, he jump over cars.

.@WILL_JUN1OR is a different kind of athletic 🤯 pic.twitter.com/28Z5Uubghc — New York Jets (@nyjets) April 28, 2023

It’s one thing for McDonald to have a top-percentile vertical, but another to combine it with the flexibility and agility to maneuver a 76 inch frame over a crossover SUV.

The dunks and backflips cut into the clip are equally impressive too. And while McDonald won’t be flipping or leaping like that on an NFL field, being an agile, bendy pass rusher will be to his benefit against big offensive tackles.

McDonald played five years of college football at Iowa State, appearing in 48 games. He was most productive in 2020 and 2021 before seeing a slight dip as a senior. Still, across 45 games in his last four years, he had 39.5 tackles for loss, including 33 sacks. He forced 10 fumbles in his career and batted down seven passes.

There is proven college production from McDonald to go with some freaky athletic traits. With a dozen more pounds or so and the right development, he could be a terrifying presence off the edge for the Jets.

Plus, it’s a fun party trick to hop over a hatchback.

Another bit of NFL tweeting has garnered plenty of attention on Friday

Remember Antonio Brown? He was only the best, most dominant receiver in football for six straight years, then became a pariah at three different NFL franchises and capped off his career to date by disrobing from the belt up and skipping off the field shirtless in the third quarter of a 2021 Jets vs. Buccaneers game. That’s a mouthful of a one-sentence recap for his bizarre career — and yet, it may not be over.

On Friday morning following an eventful first round of the NFL Draft, Antonio Brown took to Twitter to mess with Ravens fans by putting out a post of him in Baltimore gear, suggesting that he’s making a return to the NFL to team up with Lamar and company.

Excited to return to the NFL this year #RavensFlock pic.twitter.com/YksQH2tQzM — AB (@AB84) April 28, 2023

It is, however, extremely unlikely that Brown will play NFL football again. And the Ravens have not said anything publicly to indicate they had any intention to sign Brown.