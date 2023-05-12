New York Jets see major increase in primetime games for first season with Aaron Rodgers

The New York Jets have gone from afterthought to television network darling with Aaron Rodgers in tow.

Over the last couple of seasons, the Jets have been allergic to primetime. The only game they would be slated to play was the lowly mandatory Thursday Night Football showdown, and maybe a Monday Night Football game, if they were lucky. That’s all changed.

The NFL schedule officially released for the 2023 season on Thursday, and the Jets jumped from one primetime game in 2022 to five matchups under the lights. That’s Aaron Rodgers affecting the Jets already.

The blockbuster trade is already paying off for New York. Not only are they dominating headlines, but now they’ll be dominating television screens in 2023.

Alas, we’ve seen the NFL go all in on a team before the beginning of the season, only to be burned on multiple occasions. Two recent examples include the Denver Broncos after they acquired Russell Wilson, and the Cleveland Browns in the midst of their resurgence.

Time will tell if the Jets can deliver in primetime for the league. Nevertheless, they’re getting their shot with Aaron Rodgers at the helm.

Troy Aikman makes bold statement on Aaron Rodgers, Jets ahead of 2023 season

Alas, Troy Aikman will be seeing the Jets a couple times on Monday Night Football. He has some high expectations for Aaron Rodgers.

On Thursday, it was revealed that Aikman will be on the call for Rodgers’ Jets debut. Gang Green will welcome the Buffalo Bills to Gotham for a Week 1 Monday Night Football showdown. It’s the beginning of a new era for the quarterback, and the embattled franchise.

Joining ESPN’s Get Up to give his thoughts on the matter, Aikman revealed some interesting insight into his opinion of Rodgers. The Dallas Cowboys legend believes he makes the Jets a Super Bowl caliber squad. He put them in the conversation with the best of the best.

“My expectations are the same as they are for the New York Jets and every New York Jets fan. As soon as they made the trade and got Aaron Rodgers, they’re immediately in the Super Bowl conversation, and rightfully so,” Aikman stated, pressed for his opinion on the Jets’ expectations for 2023. “I think they’ve got a really talented football team. There’s going to be a lot of interest of course, in watching Aaron Rodgers this season.

“For us to get them Week 1, against a really good Buffalo Bills, team is going to be fantastic.”