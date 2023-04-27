New York Jets share first look at Aaron Rodgers throwing to wide receiver Allen Lazard

The dream became reality for New York Jets fans on Thursday as former Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers finally hit the practice field wearing the Gotham Green.

Jets social media posted the first look at Rodgers with a slow-motion clip of a pass to his former Packers teammate Allen Lazard.

In the clip posted to Twitter, the 39-year-old former NFL MVP drops back with precise footwork and completes a short pass across his body to Lazard.

The Rodgers-Lazard connection is one the Jets hope pays off this season.

They snagged the wideout out of free agency last month with a four-year deal worth $44 million with $22 million guaranteed.

The move came following a career year for the mammoth-framed wideout. Lazard entered last season as Green Bay’s No. 1 option on among the receiving corps and started in all 15 games that he played, putting up totals of 788 yards on 60 catches and 100 targets — all of which lead the team in 2022.

Prior to this past fall, Lazard had never eclipsed 500 yards in a season but was always a solid deep threat for Rodgers because of his big frame and ability to make plays at the catch point.

For Rodgers, the Jets gave up a first-round selection (No. 13), a second-round pick (No. 42) and a sixth-round selection (No. 207) in this year’s draft. They also added a conditional second-round choice in 2024 in exchange for Rodgers and a first-round selection (No. 15) and a fifth-round choice (No. 170) in 2023.

Jets fans still pinching themselves over Rodgers acquisition

Some Jets fans on social media were still in disbelief, even once seeing the veteran quarterback throwing on the practice field. One fan wrote, “One day I’ll stop saying this doesn’t feel real. Today is not that day,” while another replied: “So this is what it’s like? Having a QB that can throw?”

Packers fans were not so thrilled to see their former star slinging it to Lazard. One salty Green Bay supporter wrote: “Wait until Rodgers forces passes to Lazard for an entire half because the Jets are losing.”

Last season, the duo combined for 788 yards on 100 targets with 60 receptions and six touchdowns. Rodgers targeted Lazard 10 or more times in three games last season, including in two November losses to the Lions and Titans.