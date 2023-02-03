New York Jets Star Rookie Sends Two Word Message to Aaron Rodgers

Even with the Super Bowl just 10 days away, all eyes are on Green Bay and the looming decision on Aaron Rodgers.

Rumors are swirling about the Packers signal-caller’s future with the team for the second consecutive offseason. In fact, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported the team prefers to trade the two-time reigning MVP this time around.

One potential destination is the New York Jets — and star rookie Garrett Wilson seems fully on board with that idea, based on a recent social media post.

“Issa sign,” Wilson posted alongside a picture of Rodgers in an apparent Jets uniform on the NFL Blitz Game.

Wilson had a big rookie year in 2022, totaling 1,103 yards and four touchdowns, but the Jets saw plenty of questions come up at the quarterback position. It’s becoming apparent Zach Wilson — the No. 3 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft — is not the long-term answer at the position, and while backup Mike White performed well in his place, he’s not likely to fill that role.

That’s led to speculation about the Jets going after a veteran quarterback. If Rodgers ends up being the choice, it would be quite the deja vu moment for Jets and NFL fans.

Remember, the Jets landed Brett Favre in a trade after he requested his release from the Packers, who denied it. Could history repeat itself?

Aaron Rodgers responds to trade rumors at Pebble Beach Pro-Am

As the Jets remain a possible destination for Rodgers, he appeared to take one off the board as he prepared to tee off in the Pebble Beach Pro-Am on Thursday.

“I’m not going to San Fran,” Rodgers said.

The 49ers, of course, are preparing for a very interesting offseason. Trey Lance is still recovering from a nasty injury early in the season which required multiple surgeries and Jimmy Garropolo is an unrestricted free agent. That would’ve opened the door for Brock Purdy to become the favorite to be the starter next year.

However, Purdy suffered a torn UCL in the NFC Championship last week. That carries a six-month recovery, which means he probably won’t be ready in time for training camp. San Francisco could be in the market for a veteran quarterback, as a result, and it’ll be interesting to see where they turn. One reported option was Tom Brady, but he announced his retirement on Wednesday.