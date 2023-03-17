New York Jets Super Bowl Title Odds Skyrocket Following Aaron Rodgers News

Vegas is giving New York Jets fans hope. After Aaron Rodgers revealed that his intentions were to move to the Big Apple, the odds for the Jets to win a Super Bowl ring next season skyrocketed.

According to FanDuel Sportsbook, the Jets now sit at +750 to win next year’s Super Bowl. Those are the fourth-best odds in the AFC, behind the Kansas City Chiefs (+350), Buffalo Bills (+450) and Cincinnati Bengals (+500).

That’s quite a boost for a team coming off a 7-10 season. It also provides hope to a franchise that has very little for the past decade (or longer).

So they tell me the Jets are +750 to the win the AFC – only three teams are ahead of them (Chiefs, Bills + Bengals) @FDSportsbook ..



Surely that boost won’t give Jets fans too much hope.

“Since Friday my intention was to play for the New York Jets,” Rodgers said on the Pat McAfee Show Wednesday. “It’s the compensation that’s holding things up.”

There’s been quite a bit of drama surrounding Rodgers during the NFL offseason. Finally, the four-time league MVP revealed his plans, giving us some idea of where he’ll be in 2023.

Now, the work falls on the Green Bay Packers to work on striking a deal with the Jets. It may not be particularly easy — at least so far.

What the Packers Want From Jets in Exchange for Aaron Rodgers

Understandably, the Green Bay Packers don’t want to let Aaron Rodgers go on the cheap. NBC Sports reported on what Green Bay is asking for in exchange for the quarterback.

“Per multiple sources, the Packers want a first-round pick and more from the Jets for Rodgers. The Packers want more than a first-round pick as part of the base deal. They want protection in 2025, in the event Rodgers plays in 2024. And that’s more than the Jets believe they should surrender for a player the Packers no longer want.

“If the Jets are willing to offer something like a conditional package that would entail as much as a second-round pick this year and up to a second-round pick next year, the Packers would be nuts to not take it.”

Since the Jets know Rodgers wants out, they do somewhat have the upper hand in this deal. But this is also a franchise that has experienced a lot of heartache of the last several years. Do the Jets really want to play with fire with Rodgers right at their fingertips?

Given its history, New York may not want to wait too long before striking a deal.