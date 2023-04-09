Odell Beckham Jr. could be returning to New York, but this time as a Jet. According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, the team will meet with Beckham on Monday.

Beckham will undergo a physical as part of the meeting, but that’s not all. Rapoport also said it include a “thorough discussion” on what the roster will look like next season. New York added receiver Allen Lazard this offseason and is expected to trade for Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

“The (Jets) long-awaited meeting with WR Odell Beckham Jr will be multi-faceted,” Rapoport tweeted. “It will include not only a physical but also a thorough discussion of what to expect in an Aaron Rodgers-led offense with a deep WR room. How will it all fit together is a big point of discussion.”

Beckham has not played since the 2021 season when he suffered a torn ACL in the Super Bowl. He was a key part of the Los Angeles Rams’ playoff run as he racked up 21 catches for 288 yards and two touchdowns before getting hurt. Prior to that, he posted back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons in 2018 and 2019.

Injuries plagued Beckham in both the 2020 and 2021 seasons. However, he held a workout last month to prove he is healthy and ready to contribute in 2023.

Beckham was one player listed in a reported wish list for Rodgers last month. In addition to Lazard, the Jets also have reigning Offensive Rookie of the Year Garrett Wilson and Corey Davis at receiver.

If the Jets do add Beckham, it would be a big boost for their playoff hopes next season. However, they have some competition for the three-time Pro Bowler’s services.

Baltimore Ravens Offer Contract to Odell Beckham

The Baltimore Ravens became the first of several interested teams to offer Beckham a contract earlier this week. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported the news, estimating the offer to be a one-year deal worth around $15 million.

It would make sense for the Ravens, who are still in search of a top receiver for next season. Tight end Mark Andrews led the team with 847 yards and five touchdowns, and no other Baltimore player surpassed 500 yards receiving.

In addition to the Ravens, Beckham also met with the Giants last month. However, the Jets remain the frontrunner to land him as soon as the Rodgers trade is worked out but there’s still no timetable on exactly when that’ll be.