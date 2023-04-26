NFC contender reportedly explored trade for Lamar Jackson

Will the interesting and potentially league-defining Lamar Jackson saga of the 2023 offseason soon see another twist?

Dan Patrick briefly mentioned an anecdote he heard Tuesday from a source that the San Francisco 49ers have kept their eyes on the Jackson situation.

I was told this yesterday: The Niners have monitored everything, including Lamar Jackson,” Patrick said. “They’ve explored that or at least looked at it. They kicked the tires on that. And of course you should do that. Always try to improve.”

It is not the first time rumblings about Jackson to the Bay Area has broached the surface of trade discussions in the media landscape.

Head coach Kyle Shanahan discussed the rumors last month at the NFL Alumni Meeting, saying he thinks Jackson will remain in Baltimore.

“Everyone knows Lamar’s skill set,” Shanahan said last month. “Lamar’s a stud. I’m sure they’ll work it out there. But Lamar’s a great player.”

John Lynch shoots down rumors of Lamar Jackson trade

General manager John Lynch said earlier this week he doesn’t see a scenario where a deal for Lamar Jackson can be executed.

“You look into everything, and we seem to be linked to everything,” Lynch said during his pre-draft presser Monday. “I can tell you, I think it’s how convicted we are on Brock, on this current group of guys. You’re not doing your job if you don’t look into things. A lot of those things, I think you’re limited by the way our roster is set up.”

That doesn’t mean people aren’t trying. CBS Sports included a Jackson-to-San Francisco trade in its latest mock draft.

Jackson is one of the most dynamic quarterbacks in the league despite struggling with injuries the past two seasons. He played in 12 games during both campaigns.

But when he is healthy and at his peak, he may be the best quarterback in the league. That was the case in 2019 when he won NFL MVP after scoring 36 passing touchdowns, throwing for 3,127 yards and rushing for 1,206 yards.