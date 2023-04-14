NFL Analyst Floats Blockbuster Trade Involving Kyler Murray

The Arizona Cardinals had a rough go of it in 2022. Starting in the offseason with the bizarre circumstances around Kyler Murray’s contract situation all the way through his injury, which led to Arizona essentially throwing the season away and ending up with the No. 3 pick in the upcoming NFL Draft. And this is a year where several quarterbacks are expected to be picked at the very top.

Of course, given that the Cards handed out an immense extension to Murray just last summer, it would seem unlikely they’re ready to draft a new one and move on, no matter how bad the last 12 months were. Except that’s exactly what Bleacher Report is proposing Arizona do ahead of the draft. At worst, Arizona can pick up the third QB on their board out of the consensus top five if they wanted to go that route. Plus, notes BR, they could then trade Murray for other future assets.

Bleacher Report details why Arizona should trade Kyler Murray

Here was BR’s Brad Gagnon breaking down why he thinks drafting a new QB and trading away Murray’s massive contract could be the right move:

“The Cardinals could save $3 million against the 2023 cap by trading Murray after June 1, per Spotrac. His ongoing recovery from the ACL tear might throw a wrench into that, but the fact even a 2024 trade would create significant cap savings for the Cardinals ($38.9 million) could cause them to consider taking C.J. Stroud, Bryce Young or Anthony Richardson with the No. 3 overall pick.

“Arizona could take one of those guys now and then trade Murray for a slew of 2024 draft capital this summer or fall. Although the Cardinals aren’t expected to be a serious contender in 2023, that would make them one of the NFL’s most intriguing squads in 2024.”

You don’t get top-three picks very often in the NFL. Even rarer do you get one in a year where there’s a quarterback boom. Sure, you’re still just throwing a dart at the board with a draft pick, but at least this year, there’s quarterbacks worth believing in long-term, and several of them. Gagnon is merely suggesting the Cardinals strike while the iron is hot and take a top quarterback when it’s looking like their Murray extension was a big mistake.

He makes a good case, but it seems unlikely Arizona will actually pull the trigger on a QB. Maybe they’ll move the pick for more assets, though.