NFL announces 2023 holiday matchups featuring multiple Super Bowl contenders

One of the most highly anticipated games of the 2023 NFL season has been scheduled, but fans will be waiting quite a while. The NFL announced this week that it will be a New Year’s Eve matchup for 2022 AFC title contenders the Kansas City Chiefs and the Cincinnati Bengals.

The league also announced a key matchup for Christmas Day. 2022 Super Bowl contenders, the Philadelphia Eagles, will take on divisional rival the New York Giants at 4:30 p.m. ET on Fox on Dec. 25. The Giants played the Eagles three times last season within the span of about a month and a half and lost all three matchups.

A few weeks before the Christmas and New Year’s Eve games, the NFL has the New York Jets slated to take on the Miami Dolphins on Black Friday. The Black Friday game is a new matchup for Amazon’s slate, and though their Thursday Night offerings are for Prime subscribers, Amazon will stream the post-Thanksgiving Day game for free in 2023. The game will be on Amazon Prime Video at 3 p.m. ET on Nov. 24.

Bengals-Chiefs rematch set

Last year’s AFC title game ended with a 23-20 victory for the Chiefs. They cemented the win with a 45-yard field goal with just three seconds remaining.

The game last year was tight all the way through but the favorites, Kansas City, got out to an early lead. Cincinnati tied it up at 13 apiece early in the third quarter. One more touchdown each made it a 20-20 game with 13:30 remaining on the clock.

Within the final minutes of the game, there was a Chiefs punt, a Joe Burrow interception, and two more punts before Kansas City took over the final drive at their own 47-yard line. It looked like the Chiefs might have to push the game to overtime or settle for a deep shot, then Bengals edge rusher Joseph Ossai hit Patrick Mahomes and received a roughing the passer call.

Ossai’s mistake set the Chiefs up for the winning field goal and sent them on their way to Super Bowl LVII versus the Eagles.

The New Year’s Eve game will kick off at 4:25 p.m. ET on CBS.

NFL announces five international games for 2023

The NFL announced the full slate of 2023 international games this week leading up to the release of the entire 2023 schedule on Thursday night. This year’s international schedule features five games, including three that will feature five different teams playing in London and two games between four other teams in Germany.

The international slate features nine of the NFL’s 32 teams. It is nine teams, not 10, because the Jacksonville Jaguars will play two weeks in a row in London.

The Jaguars play the Atlanta Falcons at Wembley Stadium in Week 4, in what will be their landmark 10th regular season home game in London. Then, they take on the Buffalo Bills in Week 5. That game will be at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

The following Sunday, October 15, the Tennessee Titans will play the Baltimore Ravens, also at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Super Bowl LVII Champion Kansas City Chiefs kick off the Germany leg of the international slate on November 5. They take on the Miami Dolphins at Frankfurt Stadium.

The following weekend, on November 12, the New England Patriots face the Indianapolis Colts, also at Frankfurt Stadium.