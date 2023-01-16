NFL Announces Divisional Playoff Matchups, Dates, Game Times

This fantastic NFL opening playoff weekend is about over. And with one game remaining, the league office knows which teams will be playing where.

Check it out.

Saturday’s action features Jacksonville at Kansas City in the 4:30 p.m. Eastern time slot. NBC will broadcast this game.

The Saturday NFC offering pits the New York Giants at Philadelphia. It’s an 8:15 ET kick on Fox.

Then on Sunday, the Bengals and Bills get to play each other. It’s a 3 p.m. ET kick on CBS. The 49ers play host to the final game at 6:30 ET, taking on the winner of Monday’s Dallas-Tampa playoff. That’ll air on ABC/ESPN.

Another great weekend ahead pic.twitter.com/ONGRpyuoHT — Brian McCarthy (@NFLprguy) January 16, 2023

Glamour Matchup of NFL Playoff Divisional Games Could Be Buffalo-Cincinnati

Like we said, Cowboys-Bucs is the lone game left in this wild and aptly branded Super Wildcard Weekend. The game kicks off Monday night at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa. Quarterback Tom Brady will be trying to extend his career winning streak to 8-0 over the Cowboys.

So far, this first NFL playoff weekend has had only one game that didn’t go down to the wire. And that was the first contest that kicked off all the fun. San Francisco ran away from Seattle in the fourth quarter for the 41-23 victory.

Meanwhile, Jacksonville beat the Los Angeles Chargers on the final snap of the game. The Jaguars charged back from a 27-point deficit.

On Sunday, the Bills held on to beat the Dolphins, 34-31. They’ll now play the Bengals. The two teams never got to finish their last matchup on Jan. 2. The NFL suspended, then canceled the game when Buffalo safety Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest. Thankfully, Hamlin is out of the hospital and back home in Buffalo.

The Giants upset Minnesota in the middle game of this NFL playoff triple header. Then the Bengals used a 98-yard fumble return from defensive end Sam Hubbard to hold off the Ravens, 24-17.

As top seeds, neither Philadelphia nor Kansas City played this weekend.