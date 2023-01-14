NFL Announces Fine for Joe Mixon for Celebration Mocking the League

The NFL didn’t think Joe Mixon’s “coin flip” celebration, mocking the league, was too funny. The league slapped the Bengals running back with a fine for his shenanigans in the season finale.

Per NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the league hit Mixon with a $13,261 fine for his celebration last week. The running back actually broke out a coin and flipped it into the air after scoring a touchdown.

JOE MIXON SAID SCREW YOUR COIN FLIP NFL 😂😂 TD celebration of the year? pic.twitter.com/IBJxIbdnUE — Bussin' With The Boys 🐺 (@BussinWTB) January 8, 2023

Mixon’s mockery references the NFL’s decision to base home-field advantage in the AFC Wild Card round on a coin flip, had the Bengals lost to the Ravens in Week 18. Because of the Bills-Bengals cancellation in Week 17, there was a difference in the number of completed games with other teams.

It turned out to be a non-issue, with the Bengals defeating the Ravens 27-16. Cincinnati will play Baltimore on Sunday at 8:15 p.m. ET on NBC.

So, while Mixon poked fun at the NFL, the league poked back. Now, the 26-year-old will have slightly less in his bank account the next time he checks his statement.

Zac Taylor Vents Frustration with NFL Decision

Joe Mixon wasn’t alone in his frustration with the NFL over the decision. Head coach Zac Taylor also voiced his concerns with the league turning to a coin toss for such an important decision.

“What’s in front of us is to win this weekend,” Taylor said, according to USA Today. “And reclaim an opportunity to have a homefield wild card game. That’s the task in front of the team. As far as I’m concerned, we just want the rules to be followed. When a game is canceled, you just turn to winning percentage to clarify everything so we don’t have to make up rules.

“There’s several instances this season when a club is fined or people in our building are fined and we’re being told, ‘Follow the rules. It’s black and white. It’s in the rulebook.’ So now when we point out the rules and you’re told, we’re going to change that, I don’t want to hear about fair and equitable when that’s the case. So, what this team will do is all we can control is going to play in the game this weekend and do our best to win and that’s what this team will channel that energy into that.”

It ended up not mattering. Cincinnati defeated Baltimore and now owns home-field advantage for the Wild Card game against the Ravens.

Baltimore and Cincinnati split the two regular season meetings. The Ravens won a 19-17 game in October while the Bengals returned the favor in Week 18.