NFL announces full 2023 international schedule featuring nine teams

The NFL announced the full slate of 2023 international games this week leading up to the release of the entire 2023 schedule on Thursday night. This year’s international schedule features five games, including three that will feature five different teams playing in London and two games between four other teams in Germany.

Although the NFL also occasionally plays in Mexico, the Estadio Azteca in Mexico City, which houses those games, is currently undergoing renovations.

The international slate features nine of the NFL’s 32 teams. It is nine teams, not 10, because the Jacksonville Jaguars will play two weeks in a row in London.

The Jaguars play the Atlanta Falcons at Wembley Stadium in Week 4, in what will be their landmark 10th regular season home game in London. Then, they take on the Buffalo Bills in Week 5. That game will be at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

The following Sunday, October 15, the Tennessee Titans will play the Baltimore Ravens, also at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Super Bowl LVII Champion Kansas City Chiefs kick off the Germany leg of the international slate on November 5. They take on the Miami Dolphins at Frankfurt Stadium.

The following weekend, on November 12, the New England Patriots face the Indianapolis Colts, also at Frankfurt Stadium.

2023 NFL International Schedule

Date Matchup Broadcast Time Oct. 1 (Week 4) Atlanta Falcons vs. Jacksonville Jaguars ESPN+ 9:30 a.m. ET Oct. 8 (Week 5) Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Buffalo Bills NFL Network 9:30 a.m. ET Oct. 15 (Week 6) Baltimore Ravens vs. Tennessee Titans NFL Network 9:30 a.m. ET Nov. 5 (Week 9) Miami Dolphins vs. Kansas City Chiefs NFL Network 9:30 a.m. ET Nov. 13 (Week 10) Indianapolis Colts vs. New England Patriots NFL Network 9:30 a.m. ET

“We can’t wait to welcome teams to London for three brilliant weekends of football in October,” said Henry Hodgson, GM NFL UK. “To see the Jacksonville Jaguars extend their stay in the UK and play two regular season games here this year is indicative of the Jags’ commitment to continuing to grow their fanbase here long-term. We have staged games in London since 2007, with interest and momentum in the sport here in the UK rising year on year and look forward to giving fans the best NFL experience yet in 2023.”

“The confirmed matchups in Germany will make for two very exciting games for fans this November and we are delighted to be playing both games in Frankfurt, a city rich in NFL history and with a significant NFL fan following,” added Dr Alexander Steinforth, GM NFL Germany. “The League extends our sincere thanks to our partners at the DFL (Deutsche Fußball Liga/ Bundesliga), the City of Frankfurt and Eintracht Frankfurt in supporting these two games, and we are excited to see Frankfurt Stadium host such iconic teams in our sport in the Fall.”