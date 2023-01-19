NFL Announces the Five Teams That Will Play International Games in 2023 Season

Players, make sure your passports are up to date. On Thursday, the NFL announced the five teams that will be competing in the 2023 International Games.

Here are the five — the Buffalo Bills, Tennessee Titans, Jacksonville Jaguars, Kansas City Chiefs and New England Patriots. The Bills, Jaguars and Chiefs still are dealing with this year’s season, since all three remain in the post-season playoffs.

London’s Tottenham Hotspur Stadium will be the venue for two games. That includes one featuring the Titans and Bills. It’ll be the second time either team has played in London. Contrast that with the Jaguars, who will play a game at London’s Wembley Stadium. Call London a home away from home for the Jaguars. The 2023 game will be the 10th time Jacksonville will play there. Jaguars owner Shahid Khan also owns the Fulham football team. And maybe that’s why the 2022 London game featuring the Jaguars was the most attended NFL game ever played in the city.

The Chiefs and Patriots are destined for stadiums in Germany. But the NFL has yet to reveal these international venues. The NFL has said that stadiums in Munich and Frankfurt will host games in over the next four years. Both the Chiefs and Patriots are included in the NFL’s International Home Marketing Area program. The program allows teams to seek international marketing rights outside the United States. Both the Chiefs and Patriots have marketing rights to businesses in Germany. But this fall will be their first game there.

NFL Will Reveal Details about International Games Once All Schedules Are Announced

The NFL will reveal more details about these international games when the league unveils team schedules later this year. If you’re interested in watching these international games in person, click here.

There is one change to the 2023 NFL international game schedule. There will be no game played in Mexico. That’s because Estadio Azteca in Mexico City is undergoing renovations.

Here’s an interesting detail with Buffalo playing in London. The Bills are building a new stadium. And parts of it were inspired by Hotspur Stadium, according to Ron Raccuia, the team’s EVP/Chief Operating Officer.

“The NFL has done an incredible job with this initiative. We’re excited for Bills Mafia to experience Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, one of the primary design inspirations for our new stadium scheduled to open in 2026.”