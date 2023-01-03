NFL Announces Week 18 Remains As Scheduled

No changes will be made to the 18th week of the NFL season, the league office announced on Tuesday. The schedule for the final weekend of the year will remain intact.

The NFL released a statement on Tuesday addressing the status of Week 18. Because Monday night’s Bills-Bengals game was suspended after Damar Hamlin suffered a horrifying medical emergency, there were some questions about potential changes for next weekend.

NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero shared the announcement from the league office on Tuesday.

“The NFL continues to be in regular contact with the medical team caring for Damar Hamlin, and also the Bills and Bengals organizations and the NFL Players Association,” the statement read. “After speaking with both teams and NFLPA leadership, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell informed the clubs today that the Bills-Bengals game will not be resumed this week.

“The NFL has made no decision regarding the possible resumption of the game at a later date. The league has not made any changes to the Week 18 regular season schedule. We will continue to provide additional information as it becomes available.”

Two NFL games are scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 7 and 14 on Sunday, Jan. 8.

Tuesday afternoon, the Buffalo Bills provided a health update on Damar Hamlin. Monday, he was listed in critical condition after being rushed to the UC Medical Center.

“Damar Hamlin spent last night in the intensive care unit and remains there today in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center,” the Bills said. “We are grateful and thankful for the outpouring of support we have received thus far.”

After the Monday Night Football game was canceled between the Bills and Bengals, a number of fans traveled to the hospital to pray and show support for Hamlin.

Hamlin’s teammate, Stefon Diggs, also went to the hospital following the game’s suspension.