NFL Bettor Makes Comically Bad Bet on Super Bowl LVII

There’s no better time for ridiculous bets than the Super Bowl. However, an unreal one placed for Sunday’s game may take the cake.

According to Points Bet USA, one bettor placed a $130 wager on an offensive lineman to win Super Bowl LVII MVP at 250-1 odds. We’re not saying you’re better off lighting your money on fire, but the warmth would be worth something.

No offensive lineman has ever come close to winning the award. While both teams feature great units, one singular lineman capturing the award would be a shocking development. Especially with Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts quarterbacking each team.

Regardless, if it miraculously hits, this bettor will be laughing their way to the bank. In the meantime, the fun is everyone else’s.

Patrick Mahomes Makes Wild Super Bowl Bet With Cooper Manning

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has a lot riding on the Super Bowl — and we’re not talking about NFL glory, here. If Kansas City tops the Philadelphia Eagles, Mahomes will chug a beer from some of Cooper Manning’s footwear.

Specifically, Mahomes promised to chug a Coors Light via one of Manning’s boots. He did make Manning promise to wash his socks beforehand.

Now, Mahomes is no stranger to guzzling some suds — he basically poured a beer down his throat during the Chiefs Super Bowl parade after they defeated the 49ers in 2020.

And he and Manning still wouldn’t be the first sportsmen to celebrate by imbibing some drinks via footwear. Formula 1 racer Daniel Ricciardo, an Australian and fan favorite, made a tradition of “shoeys” when he stood on the podium, taking off one of his race boots — fresh off several hours in a sweaty F1 cockpit — only to chug some champagne out of it. He’s even gotten other drivers and some commentators to get in on the tradition.

Now, thanks to a Manning brother, we’ll be getting an NFL “shoey” — arguably a history-making one — if the Chiefs win on Sunday evening.

