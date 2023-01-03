NFL Calls Off Bills-Bengals Game Following Terrifying Damar Hamlin Injury

With Damar Hamlin being treated at a local hospital, the NFL postponed the Monday Night Football game and sent the players home.

Hamlin collapsed on the field and needed CPR before medical personnel brought out an ambulance on the field. The second-year safety tackled Bengals receiver Tee Higgins and stood up for several moments. Then he collapsed to the turf.

Breaking: Bills-Bengals has been postponed by the NFL and will not resume tonight. pic.twitter.com/mxb1zcw6M2 — ESPN (@espn) January 3, 2023

In a statement, the NFL said that Damar Hamlin is in critical condition. Local sports journalists in Cincinnati reported that doctors performed CPR and used an automated external defibrillator.

His fellow teammates, after seeing him collapse, frantically called for medical attention. A number of Buffalo players became emotional, with several of them crying. Initially, the officials told the teams to take a five-minute break in their locker rooms so that all players could regroup. But talks continued between NFL officials and the head coaches of Buffalo and Cincinnati. That’s when the game was postponed. No makeup date was provided.

This is a developing story…