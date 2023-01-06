NFL, College Football Fans React After Peyton Hillis Reportedly Hospitalized After Drowning Incident

The news about Peyton Hillis heroically saving his children from drowning has fans all over sending messages of support. While in Mississippi, Hillis’ children got into some trouble in the water. That’s when the former NFL running back stepped in.

According to a Facebook post from Peyton Hillis’ uncle, the former Arkansas Razorback is in some trouble. He is “doing better” but is in intensive care. His uncle also said that he is “having some problems with his kidneys and his lungs but the doctors say he is improving.”

The good news is that he’s improving. There is also good news that his children are safe and sound. A real act of love.

Peyton Hillis’ uncle posted this on Facebook and @OtisKirk23 brought it to my attention. #WPS pic.twitter.com/jYRvQPGAXF — Alyssa Orange (@AlyssaOrange) January 6, 2023

“Certainly sending prayers up for him a complete healing,” one Arkansas fan said.

Fans Send Messages of Support For Peyton Hillis

While he might have not had the most amazing NFL career, he had a bright season. That one year with the Browns where he ran for over 1,000 yards and set the league on fire – it was special. Not to mention his career as a Razorback in college.

Peyton Hillis has a ton of fans that remember him for so many reasons. Everyone just wants him to get better.

“Damn. 2023 is brutal. I hope he pulls through, he’s a tough guy so I expect good news,” a Vols fan account said.

There were lots of prayers and good thoughts shared by fans of all kinds.

“My prayers. Even doe [sic] I’m a BAMA Fan, he’s one of my favorite Arkansas RBs,” another fan tweeted.

After hearing the story, fans were emotional. When you hear about a man saving his kids from a situation like this, it’s a very moving thing.

“[Oh my God]!!!!!” a fan said. “I am just so moved. And I wasn’t particularly a fan. So hoping he gets well and can see the admiration and love in his kids’ eyes. What a story.”

The football world has come together in support of Peyton Hillis. He is more than just a former football player. He’s a loving father and someone who needs some positive vibes sent his way at the moment.