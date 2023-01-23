NFL Conference Championship Opening Lines Revealed

And then there were four. We’ve reached the championship portion of the NFL playoffs, with just two games remaining until we hit Super Bowl LVII. Now that the matchups are set, the lines have been released.

The San Francisco 49ers will play the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship Game while the Cincinnati Bengals take on the Kansas City Chiefs on the AFC side. Here’s a look at those opening lines (per DraftKings):

49ers vs. Eagles (-2.5) — O/U: 45.5

Bengals vs. Chiefs (-1.5) — O/U: 47.5

Not surprisingly, both home teams are favored to reach the Super Bowl.

Can former third-string quarterback Brock Purdy really lead San Francisco to an upset win over Philadelphia? And we’ll get an incredible showdown in Kansas City between Joe Burrow and Patrick Mahomes.

It should be a fun weekend. As Bart Scott once said, “Can’t wait!”

NFL Bettor Wins Over $70K on Insane Parlay

Anyone looking to place a wager on the two NFL games this weekend might want to check in with one individual who won a big bet during the Divisional Round.

Cameron Craig placed a $5 bet on a first touchdown scorer parlay over the weekend. Predicting one correctly would be pretty tough, but getting all four right is almost impossible.

Yet it happened. Craig’s success started with Travis Kelce scoring a touchdown for the Chiefs, followed by Dallas Goedert getting into the endzone first for the Eagles. Then, Ja’Marr Chase had the first touchdown catch for the Bengals and Dalton Schultz hit paydirt for the Cowboys.

The payout from that basic $5 bet? A cool $72,800. He could’ve cashed out after getting the first three correct, but the pay was less than $1,400.

It’s a good thing Craig stuck to his instincts on that one.

So, if you have any interest in placing a wager on the NFL this weekend, maybe hit that dude up on Twitter. He seems to know football.