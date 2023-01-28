NFL Considering Rule Change Following the Injury to Dallas Cowboys Running Back

We might soon see more changes coming to the NFL in terms of tackling. An injury to Dallas Cowboys running back Tony Pollard in the playoffs will force the league to take a closer look at certain types of tackles during the offseason.

In Dallas’ NFC Divisional Round game against San Francisco, Pollard was injured on a “hip drop” tackle (video below). The running back sustained a fractured fibula and high ankle sprain, which required surgery.

According to The Washington Post, the NFL Competition Committee is expected to take a closer look at the play and determine whether a potential rule change is necessary.

Dallas #Cowboys running back Tony Pollard was injured on this play.



The NFL continues to push to make games safer, evaluating different types of tackles to keep players healthy. Most of the discussions relate to the head and neck area, however, lower body injuries can also keep some of the league’s top players sidelined for a significant amount of time.

There’s no way to entirely eliminate injuries from the NFL, but the league wants to make the game as safe as possible. So, we’ll see if the Competition Committee makes any recommendations after examining the play.

Per CBS Sports, the league owners would have to pass any potential rule changes. For those alterations to take place, 24 of 32 owners would need to vote in favor.

Tony Pollard’s Recovery Expected to Take Months

After suffering the injury in the loss to the 49ers, Pollard underwent surgery. He would’ve missed the NFC Championship Game and the Super Bowl, had the Cowboys won.

Following surgery, Pollard’s recovery is expected to take approximately four months. He’ll be a free agent this offseason.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that the Cowboys would like to keep Pollard for the 2023 season. If necessary, Dallas could use the franchise tag on the running back.

Pollard finished the season with 1,007 yards and nine touchdowns on 193 carries. He added 371 yards and three scores on 39 receptions.