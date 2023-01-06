NFL Considering Playing AFC Championship at a Neutral Site

Without the Bengals and Bills finishing their game, the NFL might have to get creative with the AFC Championship game. Depending on how it all shakes out, the conference title game could be played at a neutral site.

Of course, this all stems from the Bengals and Bills only having 16 games each. Every other team will have 17 games played by the time the weekend is over. It causes a few scenarios to be in play that weren’t even possible before.

The Competition Committee met on Thursday, according to Pro Football Talk. They came together to approve a neutral site in the event that the two teams that make it to the final conference game have uneven records.

Owners will have to vote on the resolution on Friday. A special NFL meeting is being held to have the vote.

AFC Championship Game Scenarios

Three scenarios can play out that will lead to a neutral site game if approved. The AFC Championship could be any of the talented teams in the conference. So, there are a few moving parts that make a big difference.

This all hinges on how the Chiefs and Bills finish this weekend. As the two top teams in the conference, their games this weekend matter the most in relation to a neutral-site AFC Championship.

#1 The Bills and Kansas City Chiefs both win, or they both tie this weekend. Those two teams would then have to meet in the championship to set up a neutral-site game.

#2 The Bills and Chiefs both lose, and Baltimore pulls out the win or tie over the Bengals this weekend. After that, it would only be a neutral site game if Buffalo and Kansas City meet in the AFC Championship.

#3 This final scenario happens if Buffalo and Kansas City lose and then the Bengals win. That would put Buffalo and Cincy in a position to play the Chiefs in the championship game. It would be a neutral site in either of those cases.

It would be very interesting to see an NFL conference championship game at a neutral site. While it would get rid of the home-field advantage, it could create a pre-Super Bowl atmosphere.

Would you like to see a neutral site game, Outsiders?