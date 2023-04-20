NFL Continues To Feel Heat On Grass vs. Turf From NFLPA

There is a debate in the NFL and across all levels of football. Should fields be made of grass or turf? Most players want to compete on grass, feeling it’s safer and less likely to cause injuries.

Now, the NFLPA is turning up the heat on the NFL over the issue.

This comes after ESPN published data in 2022 saying that injury rates on grass and turf fields are about equal. However, the NFLPA says this is misleading. The NFLPA is claiming that those stats were cherry-picked from one year’s worth of outlier data.

The numbers being released by the NFL all come from 2021. That’s a year where the injury statistics were similar. However, the NFLPA is calling this an outlier. Meanwhile, the NFL isn’t releasing data from 2022, which supposedly saw high injury rates on turf.

“In short, last year, the gap – much like the NFL’s credibility with players on this issue – was as wide as it has ever been, proving that (as the NFLPA suspected) 2021 was in fact an outlier,” NFLPA President J.C. Tretter wrote.

“Now, 10 of the previous 11 years show the same exact thing — grass is a significantly safer surface than turf.”

The NFLPA wants all 32 NFL teams to have grass fields. As of 2022, 16 teams have grass and 16 have turf. However, the Tennessee Titans recently announced they will replace their grass with turf.

“The credibility the league has with the players on health and safety issues is virtually nonexistent,” Tretter writes. “Instead of following the long-term data (which is clear on this issue), listening to players and making the game safer, the NFL used an outlier year to engage in a PR campaign to convince everyone that the problem doesn’t actually exist.”

The NFL Was Criticized for the Super Bowl Field

At the most recent Super Bowl, the NFL was heavily criticized for the quality of the football field. Throughout the game, the grass field was visibly getting torn up and players frequently slipped.

After the game, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes spoke out about the turf.

“There were certain parts of the field that were definitely a little slick as the game went on. We played there at the beginning of the year and it was a little slick as well, so we kind of tried to prepare for it the best we could,” Mahomes said.

It’s an open secret that the field in Arizona leaves something to be desired. In preparation for Super Bowl XLIX in Arizona, Bill Belichick made the New England Patriots where a specific cleat.

“When you play a night game in AZ, for some reason the grass always gets a little dewy at night, and it’s so slick. I’ve worn seven studs on that field numerous times. Bill made it a mandatory seven-stud game. We were all b—-ing and moaning, but we didn’t have too many slips. On that surface, you’ve got to switch the tires out and put the seven-studs in. I feel like you get a lot better traction. You don’t feel like you can play as fast in them, but at the same time, you’re chopping it up, you’re gripping the turf,” wide receiver Danny Amendola said.

“Anybody that slipped (in Super Bowl LVII), look at the cleats they were wearing. They were probably wearing the wrong tires.”