NFL Delivered Record-Setting Ratings Over the Weekend

Last Sunday’s conference championship games brought insane ratings for the NFL. Both FOX and CBS were swimming in viewers. In a world where streaming has taken over TV, the NFL can still command tens of millions across the country.

When it comes to FOX, the Philadelphia Eagles and San Francisco 49ers had folks tuned in on TV and through streaming. As the Eagles took over and marched to an NFC Championship, 47.5 million tuned in to catch the action.

This is the second most-streamed NFL game ever in FOX Sports history. Not a bad night.

The @Eagles victory during Sunday's #NFCChampionship on FOX delivered 47.5 million viewers🤯



✔️FOX's most-watched telecast of any kind since last year's NFC Championship

✔️Peaked at 52.3 million viewers from 5:15-5:30 PM ET

✔️Second most-streamed NFL game in FOX Sports history pic.twitter.com/89phAXnUgT — FOX Sports PR (@FOXSportsPR) January 31, 2023

This game might have had more viewers if the 49ers didn’t get into injury troubles during the game. It also didn’t help that the officiating turned off a ton of people as the game went along.

At any rate, Jalen Hurts and the Eagles are headed to a Super Bowl. FOX is this year’s broadcaster for the big game. They will hope to get another amazing ratings report. While Eagles-49ers had tons of viewers, it was outdone by the AFC Championship.

With all of the trash talk and drama that went into that game, it’s no surprise that fans made sure to watch on CBS.

NFL Ratings on CBS

While FOX had big numbers, CBS made some history. It was a big game with a lot of hype around it. Kansas City Chiefs, Cincinnati Bengals. It is the NFL’s latest forced rivalry and it has gotten intense this season. But, we all know how it ended for Cincy.

With the ratings in, CBS was able to pull over the most-watch NFL conference championship game in the last four years. This was the most watched program on TV regardless of network since last year’s Super Bowl. Oh, and almost 60 million tuned in at the peak of this thing.

A special night as the Chiefs won 23-20.

NFL ON CBS caps off record-setting season with the most-watched NFL Conference Championship Game in 4 years.



AFC Championship Game delivered 53.124 million viewers and peaked with nearly 60 million viewers.



Full release: https://t.co/bPwu329upF pic.twitter.com/lT95S5BD14 — CBS Sports PR (@CBSSportsGang) January 31, 2023

It has become a constant in TV ratings. As everything else suffers and people tune out for more niche shows and programs, the NFL remains king. It’s about the only way people will watch network television anymore.

Nothing competes. Nothing comes close. The NFL is in a class of its own.