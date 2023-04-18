NFL Draft: ESPN’s Mel Kiper, Todd McShay Shake Up Top-10 in updated mock draft

The NFL Draft is 10 days away. And ESPN draft gurus Mel Kiper and Todd McShay blended their lastest mock draft, taking turns making selections.

So let’s get started. And, in our best Roger Goodell voice, the Carolina Panthers, with the No. 1 pick of the draft, selects: Bryce Young, quarterback, Alabama. Kiper made this selection. But the oddsmakers also have reached a consensus that Young will be the top guy.

Bryce Young, seen chatting with Nick Saban, likely will be top pick of the draft. He seems to be the consensus selection. (Marvin Gentry/Getty Images )

Trust us, the rest of the top 10 is full of surprises. We’re going with the Jerry Lee Lewis classic “There’s a whole lot of shakin’ going on.”

How so? Here comes McShay with No. 2. Are the Texans going with a quarterback? The buzz out of Space City says new coach DeMeco Ryans wants a defensive guy, maybe Tyree Wilson or Will Anderson.

McShay says screw the buzz (for now). “I really wouldn’t be surprised if Houston jumps at the chance to draft a dominant defender like Alabama’s Will Anderson Jr., but I’m making the pick here, and there’s no way I’m passing up one of the top two quarterbacks in the class with that glaring need.”

It’s Kiper’s turn to make pick No. 3 in the NFL draft. Who might the Cardinals select? Kiper points out how thin Arizona is along the defensive front. The pick? Will Anderson, who Kiper says “could become one of the faces of their franchise. He could have been the No. 1 overall pick in last year’s draft.”

Will the Colts Get Their QB Early in NFL Draft?

The Colts are next on the clock. There were early murmurs they’d trade with the Cardinals to move up a spot to grab a quarterback. But there’s no need. With this pick, Indianapolis selects Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson. His athleticism is stunning, but his actual quarterback accuracy isn’t there yet. So call him a project with a lot of upside.

“Richardson might not be ready to play right away,” McShay wrote. “But the sky is the limit on his potential. With a huge arm and great mobility, he’d be a dynamic player running new coach Shane Steichen’s offense.” Note that some of the latest mocks for the NFL draft suggest Richardson’s stock is falling. McShay doesn’t believe so.

Jalen Carter could be headed to Seattle with the fifth pick of the NFL Draft. (Steve Limentani/ISI Photos/Getty Images)

Seattle is now on the clock with the fifth pick. And Kiper believes the Seahawks will select Georgia defensive tackle Jalen Carter. This pick has been pretty solid now that teams, specifically Seattle, believe Carter has dealt with his off-field issues.

Next up — Detroit Lions. Kiper is making the pick here. And coach Dan Campbell, the former Texas A&M Aggie, throws old rivalries out the window and selects Texas Tech star Tyree Wilson. McShay wrote: “I was hoping Jalen Carter would fall here, but Wilson is a really good fit with the Lions, who had well-documented defensive issues last season. Pair him with Aidan Hutchinson and James Houston, and that edge rush could cause problems for opponents.”

The Las Vegas Raiders are up at pick seven. Will they go quarterback? Kiper says no. He thinks the Raiders shore up the secondary with Illinois cornerback Devon Witherspoon. So that means Witherspoon gets the honor of top DB. That’s NFL Draft scoreboard for life.

So who might Atlanta pick at No. 8? The Falcons also are going cornerback with Christian Gonzalez from Oregon. McShay is loving the idea of pairing Gonzalez with Falcons CB A.J. Terrell. “This duo could smother opposing receivers,” McShay said.

Bears Go with a Protector for Justin Fields

Now, here come the Bears, who traded away the first pick to drop down in the draft. They already have their quarterback in Justin Fields. Now, they’ll add a member of the security detail with Northwestern offensive lineman Peter Skoronski. He can either go tackle or guard.

“I’ve gone back and forth on which offensive lineman the Bears will take here,” Kiper wrote. “But Skoronski is the best on my board.” Kiper projects Skoronski will play guard and the Bears will take a right tackle in the second round.

There’s a recent trend that suggests NFL teams shouldn’t waste high-value draft picks on a running back. But Bijan Robinson may crush that trend. (Tim Warner/Getty Images)

And at No. 10, the Eagles give the NFL Draft another elite skill player. McShay believes Philadelphia picks Texas running back Bijan Robinson. There’s still all the chatter that suggests teams shouldn’t select any running back this high. But McShay is ignoring conventional wisdom.

“Robinson is my No. 2 overall prospect and makes sense in this Eagles offense. He is a complete back who could dominate alongside newly extended quarterback Jalen Hurts in the backfield.”

For more of this Kiper/McShay collaborative first round of the NFL Draft, click it here.