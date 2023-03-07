NFL Draft Prospect Explains How His Coffee and Mayo Combo Started

There’s no nice way to put this. But the eating habits of Will Levis, a top NFL draft prospect, are well, gross.

The Kentucky quarterback puts mayo in his coffee. If that’s not bad enough, he also eats a banana, skin and all. And this isn’t just talk, there’s video proof of this. It’s why when he attended last week’s NFL Combine, so many people asked this top draft prospect about his food weirdness.

But then Levis had to spoil the fun. About that coffee-mayo thing. It’s not what you think. Yes, there were viral videos. The Gen Z crowd loves to share everything. But this top NFL draft prospect confessed it was more a one-off. He and his girlfriend went to breakfast the day before a game. There was no cream on the table, so Levis, on a whim, squeezed mayo into the cup. The two posted a video about the mayo/coffee experience and it went viral.

“It’s just me having fun,” Levis told reporters. “It’s not something I do. I hope people understand that by now.” He explains it was more of a dare. “You don’t have to tell me twice.’”

For what it’s worth, his favorite coffee ingredients aren’t that weird. Add some almond milk and Stevia and he’s cool.

This NFL Draft Prospect Receives Swag Boxes of Mayo

But hey, we know the marketing world is all about branding. So Levis always will be the coffee/mayo dude. If he succeeds in the NFL, he probably should slap his name on a specialized mayo. Or a coffee cream. We’re spit-balling ideas here, free of charge.

It’s all why Levis receives swag boxes of the sandwich condiment.

But let it be known that Levis is more than just the mayo quarterback. Expect to hear his name mentioned lots of time as analysts fill up the next seven-plus weeks with so much NFL draft talk.

You’ve got the top two quarterbacks — Alabama’s Bryce Young and Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud. They could be the top two selections of next month’s NFL draft. But there could be as many as four quarterbacks amongst the top 10.

Headed into the combine, scouts penciled in Levis at No. 3. And he didn’t do anything to hurt his cause during workouts. In fact, his strong arm stood out. His passes averaged 59 mph in velocity, which was third highest at the combine since 2016.

“I’ve got a cannon, and I want to show it off,” Levis told reporters. “I think I’ve got one of the stronger arms that’s come out of any draft class in recent memory.”

But Levis might’ve lost some ground to Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson, who thrilled scouts with his running and jumping skills. Still, Levis will be that NFL draft prospect with the weird eating habits.

