Michael Jefferson, an NFL Draft prospect out of Louisiana, has been hospitalized following a serious car accident. ESPN’s Adam Schefter was one of many to report the news on Tuesday.

Schefter reported that Jefferson was in a multi-car accident on Sunday in Mobile, Alabama. He sustained injuries that required multiple surgeries.

Jefferson, a wide receiver in the 2023 NFL Draft class, was expected to be a mid-round selection. The specific nature of the injuries remains unclear at this time.

Louisiana-Lafayette WR Michael Jefferson, considered to be a likely mid-round draft pick later this month, was involved in a multi-car crash Sunday night in Mobile, Ala., that has required multiple surgeries, per his agent Jon Perzley of Sportstars. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 11, 2023

“Louisiana-Lafayette WR Michael Jefferson, considered to be a likely mid-round draft pick later this month, was involved in a multi-car crash Sunday night in Mobile, Ala., that has required multiple surgeries, per his agent Jon Perzley of Sportstars,” Schefter reported.

Jefferson played at Alabama State for three seasons before transferring to Louisiana for his final two years. He had an impressive 2022 campaign for the Ragin’ Cajuns, hauling in 51 receptions for 810 yards and seven touchdowns.

Jefferson’s play earned him an invitation to the Shrine Bowl and the NFL’s Scouting Combine.

In 2021, Jefferson produced at a high level for Louisiana as a first-year player at the FBS level. He totaled just 18 catches but amassed 481 yards, posting an incredible 26.7 yards per catch average. The receiver also had four touchdown grabs that year.

Prior to his time at Louisiana, Jefferson spent three seasons at Alabama State. He was responsible for 84 receptions for 1,092 yards and 18 touchdowns during his time with the Hornets.

Sports World Offers Prayers for Michael Jefferson

After learning of Michael Jefferson’s car accident, many in the sports world offered their prayers and well wishes.

“Prayers up to Michael and his family,” wrote ESPN‘s Robert Griffin III.

Prayers up for Michael and his family 🙏🏾 — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) April 11, 2023

“Heartbreaking. Wish him well in his recovery!” said NFL reporter Luke Sawhook. Another Twitter user wrote, “Oh man prayers to him hope to see him fully recover.”

Many others responded to Schefter’s tweet by saying, “prayers up.”

Jefferson is listed as a 6-foot-4, 199-pound receiver from the NFL’s draft prospects website. He was an All-Sun Belt honorable mention in 2021 and earned third-team honors following the 2022 campaign.

NFL Draft analyst Lance Zierlein wrote, “Jefferson is a tall target with build-up speed and a receiving style that gets better the further he gets from the line.”

This year’s NFL Draft is scheduled to run from Thursday, April 27 through Saturday, April 29. The league’s massive offseason event will be held in Kansas City.