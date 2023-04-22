NFL Draft Prospect Released From Hospital After Being Hit by Drunk Driver, Expected to Miss 2023 Season

Michael Jefferson, a Louisiana star receiver and possible NFL Draft pick, was released from the hospital earlier this week. But the injuries he sustained in a horrific car wreck should keep him out of football this fall.

Jefferson played for the Ragin’ Cajuns. Scouts projected that he’d be a mid-to-late round selection in the NFL Draft. But that was before he was severely injured in a head-on car wreck that happened Easter Sunday in Alabama.

Brad Sohn, Jefferson’s agent, confirmed that his client had been released from the hospital. In a statement to the media Sohn said:

“A drunk driver tragically hit my client Michael Jefferson on Easter night. Michael would not have made it this far without being a fighter and remains in good spirits under the circumstances. He still has optimism that — even as he continues to undergo a grueling rehabilitation — he can have an outstanding NFL career. We believe that optimism is well-founded, and hope a team still will select this terrific young man and great football player.”

Charles Dunn, 55, drove the car that hit Jefferson’s Dodge Charger. Another car then hit Dunn’s vehicle. First responders pronounced Dunn dead at the scene. A spokesman for Alabama Law Enforcement Agency told the Associated Press there would be no additional comments about the accident.

The latest update on my client Michael Jefferson, who is a terrific kid and remains determined to be the difference-maker on the grass he was prior to this awful event. Thank you to everyone for your positive thoughts. https://t.co/VmFmUH3B6K — Brad Sohn (@BradSohn) April 19, 2023

Jefferson Had Chance at NFL Draft Slot Because of His Outstanding Size

Jefferson evolved into an NFL Draft prospect after his last two seasons with Louisiana-Lafayette. He had played three years for Alabama State before he transferred to the Ragin’ Cajuns. Last season, he caught a team-leading 51 passes for 810 yards and seven touchdowns.

Jefferson participated in the Senior Bowl and Combine. He was an attractive candidate for the NFL Draft, with scouts loving his size. He’s 6-foot-4 and 199 pounds.

The NFL invited Michael Jefferson to participate at the Combine because he was a likely draft choice or priority free agent. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Before his accident, NFL.com projected Jefferson as a candidate for a late roster add or possibly a team’s practice squad. Lance Zierlein, who scouts for NFL.com, wrote of the draft prospect:

“Jefferson is a tall target with build-up speed and a receiving style that gets better the further he gets from the line. He doesn’t have the short-area quickness to elude NFL press effectively and could struggle to uncover against tight man coverage over the first two levels. He has decent ball skills and works into the zones effectively, but he will have a challenging time making an NFL roster.”