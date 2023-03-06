NFL Draft Prospect Suffers Injury in ‘Pain Tolerance Test’ at Combine, Which the NFL Refutes

Former Florida offensive tackle Richard Gouraige had a short stay in Indianapolis for this year’s NFL Scouting Combine. Though he planned to participate in all drills, the league’s “pain tolerance test” kept him from moving forward with the event.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported Sunday that Gouraige “woke up with a swollen ankle after a pain tolerance test created an injury.” He added that the offensive lineman wouldn’t be able to take part in any drills because of the injury.

A few hours later, the NFL apparently got in touch with Rapoport over his tweet.

“An NFL spokesman is clarifying my use of the term ‘pain tolerance test,’ saying: “There is no pain tolerance test,” Rapoport tweeted. “The player underwent a typical physical exam.”

The injury costs the former Gator a chance to improve his stock heading into the 2023 NFL Draft. Though how the situation affects his draft status is still a bit of a mystery.

Gouraige started in 42 career games at Florida. The 6-foot-5, 306-pound lineman primarily played left tackle each of his last two seasons in Gainesville.

Richard Gouraige’s Florida Teammate, Anthony Richardson, Makes Splash

Ex-Florida offensive lineman Richard Gouraige may not be able to participate in the NFL Scouting Combine, but his teammate, quarterback Anthony Richardson, did. And the former Gator helped his stock immensely.

Richardson’s odds of becoming the first quarterback selected in the 2023 NFL Draft skyrocketed after his impressive showing at the Combine. He’s now got the second-best odds, per FanDuel. He trails only Alabama’s Bryce Young.

Richardson recorded a vertical jump of 40.5 inches and a broad jump of 10 feet, 9 inches — both records for a quarterback. He clocked a 4.43 time in the 40-yard dash, the fourth-fastest for a QB since 2006.

The 2022 season was Richardson’s only as the Gators’ starting quarterback. He threw for 2,549 yards and 17 touchdowns. He also threw nine interceptions and completed just 53.8% of his passes.

On the ground, Richardson rushed for 654 yards and nine touchdowns. The Gators finished the season with a 6-7 record.