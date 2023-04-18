NFL Draft Prospect Will Anderson Says He’d Take Former Alabama QB Bryce Young Over Tom Brady

There’s something to be said about standing up for your guy. That’s exactly what former Alabama star Will Anderson did on First Take Tuesday morning.

Anderson joined the show with Molly Qerim and Stephen A. Smith and was posed an interesting question. Would he choose Bryce Young — his former quarterback at Alabama and the likely No. 1 overall pick in the NFL Draft — or would he choose the GOAT, Tom Brady?

He hesitated, but Anderson eventually shared his answer.

“I’m taking Bryce Young,” Anderson said, via On3’s Alex Weber. “I played with him.”

That, of course, led to a fiery response from Smith.

“You gonna say Bryce Young over Tom Brady?” Smith answered back. “Tom Brady that just retired at 45 with seven Super Bowl titles? Behind a dude that hasn’t played in the NFL one game yet? Is that what you’re doing, Will? C’mon man!”

“I gotta have my boy’s back, you know what I’m saying?” Anderson responded.

It’s certainly a tough spot for Anderson. If he chose Brady, he’d be picking someone over his close teammate, whom he defended earlier in the day during an appearance on Get Up. But while Young’s career at Alabama was impressive — he became the first quarterback to win the Heisman Trophy in program history, after all — it’s hard to match up to Brady’s accomplishments in the NFL. After all, how could someone who hasn’t taken a snap in the league come close to someone else who played until age 45 and won more Super Bowls than some teams have won?

Smith made that point, as well.

“I’m just saying, come on, now. What kinda question is that?” Smith asked.

If it wasn’t obvious, Smith is rolling with Brady, the seven-time Super Bowl champion and five-time Super bowl MVP who’s now officially retired. Although the noted Alabama super fan is still all-in in Young, especially as he prepares to hear his name early in next week’s draft.

But Smith did note one big concern: Young’s size. His frame has been a key discussion point when it comes to the draft and potentially taking him No. 1 overall. Despite that, it’s still a strong possibility the Carolina Panthers wind up selecting him with the top pick April 27.

“Tom Brady because of resume,” Smith said. “I think Bryce Young — I only got one concern about Bryce Young, the only question is durability because of his size. But he’s special. I like Bryce. I like Bryce.”