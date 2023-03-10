NFL Executive Comes Clean on Lack of Interest in Lamar Jackson

Lamar Jackson might be regarded as one of the top quarterbacks in the NFL, but not every team will be interested in giving him a call. One front office member reportedly offered some insight as to why his team doesn’t plan to pick up the phone and talk to the former league MVP.

According to uSTADIUM, an NFL front office executive indicated his team has no interest in talking with the Baltimore Ravens quarterback, despite the non-exclusive franchise tag. He says there’s really no point.

“Why should we do (general manager Eric) Decosta’s dirty work for him,” the executive said. “They’re just going to match any offer anyway.”

Spoke with a front office member of a team who could potentially have interest in Lamar Jackson and he said “why should we do DeCosta’s dirty work for him? They’re just going to match any offer anyway.” — uSTADIUM (@uSTADIUM) March 9, 2023

If that’s the case, there won’t be much drama with Jackson this offseason.

Earlier in the week, Baltimore used a non-exclusive franchise tag on Jackson. That allows the quarterback to shop other offers, if they’re available. The Ravens then have seven days to match if Jackson signs an offer with another team.

Should Baltimore let him go to another team, the Ravens would get two first-round picks in return.

Adam Schefter Reports on Lamar Jackson-Baltimore Ravens Situation

The contract situation between the Baltimore Ravens and Lamar Jackson goes back awhile. The two sides couldn’t reach an agreement before the start of the 2022 season, leaving the quarterback’s future up in the air.

After Baltimore used a franchise tag on Jackson, ESPN‘s Adam Schefter reported on the situation. It sounds like things have been tense for quite some time.

“Essentially, the Baltimore Ravens and Lamar Jackson have spent the better part of two years trying to get a contract done,” Schefter said Wednesday. “By my sense, they don’t appear to be close to getting to an agreement. So, the Baltimore Ravens said ‘go out and see what the market will pay you. Let the market mediate our little disagreement here because we’d like you back and we’ve made you multiple offers. But you’re not taking the offers and you’re proposing a different kind of deal.’”

We’ll see what kind of interest Jackson gets in the coming days and weeks.