NFL Expected to Alter Defenseless Player Rule To the Dismay of Defensive Backs Everywhere

The NFL is known for its wonderful and easily understandable rulebook, right? Or no, actually, there isn’t a single player or coach in the league who properly understands the NFL rules. That’s because half of the rules don’t make any sense and the other half are constantly being changed. One of the legalities always under construction is the rule for how defenseless players are allowed to be hit.

In the older days, defenders were allowed to tee off against wide receivers and running backs out in the open. A linebacker used to be able to come around a corner and knock the ball carrier’s head clean off. And celebration followed such hits rather than yellow laundry. But in more recent years, modern science allowed folks to realize that many of these hard hits were actually damaging the players’ heads and bodies. In particular, research discovered that hits from a defensive player leading with the crown of his helmet were the worst. Plus, they were more likely to lead to concussions.

So the NFL started putting rules in place to prevent such violent hits. They outlawed hits to the helmet on defenseless players. More recently, they de-legalized hits where the defender leads with his helmet altogether. Now, they’re changing that rule again, adding even more stipulations.

Small wording change in NFL rules

Previously, the rule read that a hit on a defenseless player was illegal if a player “leaves both feet prior to contact to spring forward and upward into his opponent.” However, now the rule is being altered. Those hits become illegal when the tackler “leaves one or both feet prior to contact to spring forward and upward into his opponent.”

Where as previously a player needed to fully leap and leave both his feet to have “launched” himself, now the NFL is saying a player can “launch” with one foot rather than the previously required two.

It’s a small issue, really. But will have major repercussions because of how common it is for a player to tackle by launching off one foot. Now, when players use just one foot to begin their tackle, they’ll still have to avoid illegal hits.

Surely the NFL will iron out this rule and provide a more clear definition of the type of plays they want to avoid. But it’s just one more small advantage for offensive players in a sport that’s been offense-oriented for years and years. How do you even make a clean tackle anymore, huh?