NFL Facing Massive Class Action Lawsuit over Sunday Ticket Prices

The NFL will face a class action lawsuit for $6 billion over claims of raising the price of its Sunday Ticket package and for limiting televised games.

The case was certified after a ruling this week from a United States judge in Los Angeles.

The trial is expected to begin a year from now in February 2024.

“We are reviewing the judge’s order,” an NFL spokesperson said, according to Front Office Sports. “We continue to believe that the plaintiffs’ claims have no merit and will vigorously defend our position in this matter.”

It will be split into two classes with individuals representing one class and businesses and commercial properties representing another.

There are 2.4 million people in the residential class. There are 48,000 groups in the commercial class.

YouTube TV to be the new home of Sunday Ticket

DirectTV has been the home of Sunday Ticket for years but its contract is up at the conclusion of the NFL season, which is Sunday. The new home for the Sunday Ticket package will be YouTube TV.

Google, which owns YouTube, is reportedly paying $2 billion per season for the rights to Sunday Ticket. The company, which signed a multi-year deal for Sunday Ticket, has not commented on the lawsuit at this time.

“Plaintiffs framed this case as an antitrust challenge to NFL Sunday Ticket. That product, created by the NFL and distributed exclusively by DirecTV, supplements the NFL’s extensive offerings on free television by allowing football fans across the country to watch every Sunday afternoon NFL game. But Plaintiffs’ motion for class certification makes clear that their ambitions are much broader. They seek to upend the NFL’s entire media model, which allows every person in America to receive up to five football games for free every Sunday, through contracts Congress has exempted from antitrust scrutiny,” reads the introduction of case certification.