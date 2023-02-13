NFL Fans Are Furious Over Questionable Penalty Call at End of Super Bowl LVII

In the final game of the year, the NFL finds itself facing a controversial call. A late holding penalty against the Philadelphia Eagles will be a major talking point over the next few days.

On a 3rd-and-8 with less than two minutes to play, Patrick Mahomes sailed a pass on receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster, which appeared to set up a field goal try for the Kansas City Chiefs. The Eagles were set to get the ball back with plenty of time to score.

But a penalty flag was thrown on James Bradberry for defensive holding. It was a questionable call at best, and one that many didn’t want to see called in the Super Bowl:

That penalty allowed Kansas City to attempt a go-ahead field goal with eight seconds to play. Philadelphia’s desperation heave fell short and the Chiefs won 38-35.

Fans were not happy with the call.

Pat McAfee tweeted, “THESE REFS,” following the questionable call. “Such a great game ruined at the end by the refs/NFL at the very end to gift the #Chiefs the win,” wrote Dov Kleiman.

Barstool’s Will Compton added, “Kansas City literally gets bailed out by the refs every close game.”

We can’t wait to hear all the debate about that call over the next few days.

Patrick Mahomes Leads Chiefs to Second Super Bowl

Patrick Mahomes might’ve been battling a high ankle sprain heading into Super Bowl LVII, but he wasn’t going to let that stop him from putting it all on the line. He did exactly that at State Farm Stadium.

The league MVP completed 21-of-27 passes for 182 yards and three touchdowns while also rushing for 44 yards on six carries. That included one clutch 26-yard scramble in the fourth quarter.

Mahomes aggravated that ankle injury late in the first half but played the entire game. It was as gutsy of a Super Bowl performance as we’ve seen from a quarterback.

By leading the Chiefs to a Super Bowl win, Mahomes became the first player to earn league MVP honors and claim a championship this century.