NFL Fans Are Loving Mike McCarthy’s Throwback Cowboys Sweatshirt

Mike McCarthy is hoping that an old-school logo brings the Dallas Cowboys some luck in the NFC Wild Card game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The head coach donned a sweatshirt with the team’s throwback logo and NFL fans are absolutely loving it.

McCarthy broke out the sweet threads in Tampa, as Dallas hopes to get a win in the Wild Card Round of the NFL playoffs. Considering the Cowboys haven’t reached a Super Bowl since the 1990s, this potential good luck charm couldn’t hurt, right?

Candy ass sweatshirt or no? pic.twitter.com/DWVR7tPpVu — PFT Commenter (@PFTCommenter) January 17, 2023

A lot of fans started talking about McCarthy’s sweatshirt immediately after it was captured on camera. Rodger Sherman of The Ringer tried to figure out the relevance of the logo.

woah what is the logo on Mike McCarthy's hoodie — Rodger Sherman (@rodger) January 17, 2023

Others thoroughly enjoyed the look that McCarthy sported during Monday night’s game.

The Mike McCarthy sweatshirt is sublime. — Darin Gantt (@daringantt) January 17, 2023

Even Buccaneers fans were giving it up to McCarthy, who showed off the sweet threads during Monday’s matchup.

Obviously pulling for my Bucs, but gotta give credit when credit due…Mike McCarthy's sweatshirt game tonight is on fire. Love that galloping cowboy! — DadYells (@DadYells) January 17, 2023

So, the galloping cowboy seems to be a fan favorite these days. Who knew?

Mike McCarthy’s Sweatshirt Detracting From ‘Hot Seat’ Talks (Temporarily)

As long as Mike McCarthy is wearing a galloping cowboy sweatshirt, the talks about his job security will stay quiet. Well, maybe not permanently, but at least during the NFC Wild Card game against Tampa Bay.

McCarthy’s status as the head coach has been a topic of conversation recently. Some are whispering that, should the Cowboys have an early playoff exit, owner Jerry Jones might start looking in another direction.

Quarterback Dak Prescott thinks that’s a pretty ridiculous take.

“It’s comical in a sense. First, what back to back 12 wins in y’all tell me how long and we’re talking about a guy’s job in jeopardy?” Prescott said, per ESPN’s Todd Archer. “That just shows you when you play for this organization what comes with it and that’s why it’s important to create these walls around us, create this safe place in our locker room and understanding what matters is the men that go out there and get in between the lines and put the work in throughout the week for us to go out and win.”

If it was up to Prescott, McCarthy would be back in 2023, regardless of the team’s playoff success. But … it’s not.