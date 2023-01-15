NFL Fans Are Shocked at the New York Giants Injury Report Entering the Playoffs

Some teams are able to pull it together before the playoffs. But the New York Giants are on another level with the latest injury report. On Sunday, the Giants are going to have to take on the Minnesota Vikings. It’ll be a tough NFL Wild Card battle.

The New York Giants were a pleasant surprise this season. Quarterback Daniel Jones has started to come into his own. While they don’t have the best record in the playoffs, they still have a chance.

Before the Giants and Vikings faceoff, the latest injury report gave Giants fans something to cheer about. Others were perplexed. New York has all of their active roster players healthy. No one is listed on the injury report.

Final injury report 😁 https://t.co/o4Ay09flyY — New York Giants (@Giants) January 13, 2023

That includes Adoree Jackson, Leonard Williams, Azeez Ojulari, and Evan Neal. Not having holes in the secondary or on the offensive and defensive lines means the Giants are ready to play some football.

“I have never seen our injury report look like this before,” one fan said. “It’s beautiful.”

It truly was something that fans celebrated when they saw it. The G-Men are ready to get rolling.

“It’s about damn time…don’t you just love it when the metaverse works in your favor? LFG G-MEN!!!” another fan said in response to the news.

New York Giants Need to Get Back to Winning

Things have been less than stellar for the New York Giants as of late. While they finished the year 9-7-1, a lot of those wins came months ago. No, I’m not exaggerating. Six of their nine wins happened prior to Halloween. Win six was on October 23 against the Jaguars.

Since then, it has been a few wins, a tie, and some really tough losses. It doesn’t help that the Giants had to play the Eagles to finish the season. As far as their Wild Card game this weekend, New York will have to try and finish their opponents, unlike the game on Christmas Eve.

Just a few weeks ago, the New York Giants and Minnesota Vikings had a Christmas Eve battle. That game was won by the Vikings by just three points. If the Giants have one or two plays go their way this time, they could be moving on.

It’s going to be easier said than done.