NFL fans baffled by Jonas Brothers interview during NFL Draft

We’re going to go ahead and guess that nobody has “Jonas Brothers interview” on their NFL Draft Bingo card this weekend. But here we are, discussing how ESPN‘s coverage included an interview with the pop band.

During the first-round of Thursday night’s NFL Draft, ABC invited the Jonas Brothers onto the set. They gave their “expert analysis” about players and teams for the program.

A lot of fans weren’t overly thrilled to see the Jonas Brothers on their television screens on Thursday night. They were quite vocal about it on Twitter.

For the love of gawd. ABC had the Jonas Brothers on the the NFL draft show giving their expert analysis. Definitely one of the 7 signs of the pending apocalypse. — Mikerobrewed (@Mikerobrewed) April 28, 2023

One viewer said he briefly tuned into the NFL Draft to see what was happening. When he witnessed an interview with the Jonas Brothers unfolding, he flipped back to the NBA playoffs.

Turned the draft on for a second and they had the Jonas brothers talking? What's going on rn? Lol back to NBA playoffs I go — Decaf Metcalf (@bigfish504) April 28, 2023

Sarcasm also proved to be a way to get the point across.

#NFLDraft so glad I got to listen to Jonas brothers instead of the draft! Thank you for blessing me with their amazing insight!! There album is going to be so great!! — Lucas.Richardson (@Lucas15530099) April 28, 2023

Some people love when networks think outside the box to add something fresh to their broadcast coverage. But the NFL Draft is pretty much perfect the way it is. There’s no need to fix (or break?) it with a Jonas Brothers interview.

Fans irate as YouTube TV crashes during NFL Draft

Some fans had a really tough night while trying to watch the NFL Draft. If you have YouTube TV, you probably endured a double-whammy.

First, fans complained that YouTube TV’s stream went down in the opening moments of the NFL Draft. Since this is the premier offseason event for the league, a lot of fans were upset with the situation.

Rightfully so. YouTube TV isn’t exactly cheap.

“Of course Youtube Tv goes down at the beginning of the draft,” one Twitter user wrote. Another added, “Is anybody else with youtube tv getting an error code when they try watch the NFL draft?”

A lot of other fans were irate with the situation as well.

So, can you imagine getting your stream back up and running only to see the Jonas Brothers taking over the set on ABC? We can understand why fans might’ve been frustrated with Thursday night’s coverage.