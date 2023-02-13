NFL Fans Baffled by Terry Bradshaw’s Postgame Comments to Andy Reid

Moments after defeating the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII Sunday, the Kansas City Chiefs’ celebration began with the MVP presentation — the trophy awarded to quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

But before Mahomes could be formally introduced as Super Bowl LVII MVP, FOX‘s Terry Bradshaw interviewed Chiefs head coach Andy Reid. NFL fans came away baffled by Bradshaw’s comments and line of questioning, in which the former Pittsburgh Steelers great told Reid to “waddle over here.”

"C'mon, waddle over here" 💀



Terry Bradshaw is ruthless pic.twitter.com/S53GcwYcqz — Pickswise (@Pickswise) February 13, 2023

“Did Terry Bradshaw just tell Andy Reid to ‘waddle on over here’ and basically if he’s going to retire after winning two Super Bowls in four years? Come on man,” one fan wrote on Twitter.

This story is developing…