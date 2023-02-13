NFL Fans Blast FOX’s New Scorebug During Super Bowl LVII

FOX debuted a new scorebug during its broadcast of the Super Bowl LVII matchup between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs Sunday.

Lots of NFL fans are pleased with the design, though one thing keeps the scorebug from scoring an A. Most fans feel the scorebug fills too much of their TV screens, and if smaller, would be an adequate layout.

Fox debuts a new score bug for the #SuperBowl. Thoughts? 🏈📺 pic.twitter.com/OqcLzAHpPn — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) February 12, 2023

“Too big,” one fan wrote on Twitter. “Took the main game camera a few plays to realize the bug was covering wideouts on the bottom of the screen. Still feels too ‘vertical’ in general though.”

Other complaints include the scorebug looking too much like something you’d find in “Madden NFL 23.”

“My favorite thing about the Super Bowl each year is the new graphics,” another fan wrote. “But this feels like a downgrade. Looks like a video game. I thought the cartoonish look and people would go away but guess they like it. 5/10.”

There are some who enjoy the scorebug for what it is, complimenting the simplicity of it.

“I like it,” one fan tweeted. “Matches the colors of the uniforms, has the brand logos, and names of who is who populate on the side of the team they’re on, much more helpful to those who don’t obsess over football – like my kids.”

FOX Debuts New Super Bowl Broadcast Team

It’s a night of debuts at FOX from the scorebug to the announce team. Though Kevin Burkhardt and Greg Olsen are no strangers to calling games together, Sunday represents the first Super Bowl the pair have participated in from the booth.

Ahead of his Super Bowl debut, Burkhardt revealed what sideline reporter Erin Andrews told him the biggest challenge of the broadcast will be. Andrews is experienced, having been part of the coverage for three Super Bowls since arriving at FOX in 2012.

“The biggest challenge is not having done this before,” Burkhardt told GQ in an interview this week. “I got some good advice from people like Erin Andrews, who said, ‘It’s a complete s—show.’ There’s a lot that’s going on. It’s not that it isn’t fun and great. It’s just that it limits your time to prep like you normally do. Thankfully, I did a lot of the prep I normally do last week. So I can just add on this week. If I didn’t do that, I’d be pretty stressed right now.”