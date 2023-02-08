NFL Fans Blown Away by Appearance of Former Broncos QB Turned Mushroom Farmer

Jake Plummer is a mushroom farmer — and he looks the part, too.

After retiring from the NFL in 2007, Plummer, a former Denver Broncos and Arizona Cardinals quarterback, got into the CBD and hemp business before the marijiana industry exploded in Colorado. Now, he’s a mushroom farmer living his best life.

He showed up at media days for Super Bowl 57 where he was interviewed with a reporter sporting long hair and a multi-colored collared shirt.

During the interview, he commented the recent Sean Payton hire. While he praised Payton’s past, he said that coaches are moving parts and it’s all about the players and the leadership they provide. Don’t wait for a new coach to show up and change things, and he challenged the Broncos’ leaders to step up in that sense.

Plummer finished his 10-season NFL career with 29,253 passing yards, 161 touchdowns and 161 interceptions on a 57 percent completion percentage (2,484-4,350). He played in six playoff games over that career, going 2-4 in the postseason.

The Reactions

Here are some of the best reactions we’ve seen about Plummer’s appearance:

man I remember having a Plummer jersey when i was a kid. Wow is he unrecognizable anymore 😳 https://t.co/yb58lampfF — Alistair🤡 (@Alistair1492) February 8, 2023

Just look at the satchel. He is a man of the land.

He looks like a replacement lead singer for a 1980s rock band. https://t.co/xRtM9JjiKy — Mookie Alexander, Unofficially (@mookiealexander) February 8, 2023

The band was in a panic and Plummer was probably the only one at the bar sober enough to string two words together. Let’s Ride, he said. Probably.

Jake the Snake baby https://t.co/OPO9irZkyi — EOS Sports (@EoSports95) February 8, 2023

As soon as this video was over he kicked the reporter in the gut and DDT’d him. Unfortunately, there were no snakes allowed at the venue. Unless, of course, it’s in the pouch.

Super Bowl 57 between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles kicks off at 6:30 p.m. ET live from State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona this Sunday. The Eagles opened as 1.5 point favorites, per Caesar’s Sportsbook. The over/under is 51.